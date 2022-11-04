Charter Next Generation Newly Launched Community Giving Funds Program Benefits Eight Local Milton Charities

MILTON, Wis., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation, one of Milton's leading employers and a local manufacturer of high-performance specialty films used in flexible packaging and other end-use markets, has launched a Community Giving Fund that empowers its employee owners to direct charitable funds to a hand-selected group of local Milton charities as a way of achieving the company's sustainability goals and providing support for the communities in which its employees and their families reside.

CNG's Community Giving Program - Milton, WI

As a kick-off to this program, CNG recently donated to a selection of local Milton charities chosen by CNG's Milton employee-owners. Three of these selected charities included Project 16:49, Blackhawk Technical College Foundation, and Clean Wisconsin. Each charity was chosen with the goal of creating the greatest possible impact throughout the local Milton community and providing needed support for those causes that most directly touch Milton's local residents, as well as those from the surrounding area. The donated funds were purposefully spread across eight disparate local charities and organizations to amplify the benefits across the Milton community, create the greatest possible impact on the quality of life for local residents, and advocate for sustainability and active recycling within the communities that CNG employees and their families live and work.

One of these charities, Project 16:49, serves Rock County's teens and seeks to utilize the financial resources from the program to make new community engagement projects possible. Project 16:49 helps support young adults, ages 14-21, by offering several resources, including male and female housing and provides financial assistance for young adults for various day-to-day expenses, including transportation to and from work and/or school. The organization's girls' transitional home completely relies upon community fundraising, which means the donated funds will help ensure these teens have guaranteed housing stability.

Another donation was made to the BTC Foundation, which assists residents of Rock and Green counties looking to pursue technical careers. The foundation supports students through scholarships and emergency financial assistance. This new CNG scholarship program allows the foundation to transform the future workforce of local Southern Wisconsin communities and help students identify rewarding career paths within manufacturing. Underscoring the impact these funds will have, Lenny Behnke, BTC's College Advancement Assistant, said, "As a team effort, time after time we've been able to provide students that find themselves unable to attend Blackhawk Technical College due to the loss of their job or due to financial distress, to continue their education with our support."

CNG's industry leadership in developing next-generation packaging solutions with a sustainability-first mindset has resulted in the company setting aggressive sustainability goals throughout its plants and locations. This commitment to sustainability is matched by the company's dedication to improving the quality of life in those communities in which its employees reside. For this reason, another recipient of the company's Community Giving Fund is Clean Wisconsin, whose mission fully aligns with that of CNG to create a more sustainable future and plays an active role in having a positive impact on the area's agriculture while ensuring clean water and increasing the use of renewable energy sources.

"CNG's employee-driven Community Giving Fund is an awesome initiative that brings further visibility to those charitable organizations most important to our employees and their families," shared Scott Hammer, CNG's Director of Corporate Sustainability. "This program also allows our organization to target charitable opportunities that will directly benefit our communities and take localized steps toward achieving CNG's sustainability goals."

Five other organizations receiving financial support from the Milton Community Giving Fund include the Milton Food Pantry, KANDU Industries, Family YMCA of Northern Rock County, Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, and the Milton Area Youth Center.

About Milton Food Pantry – Milton Food Pantry's mission is to provide food assistance to eligible Milton residents. The organization also conducts programs to increase community awareness about the issues of hunger, malnutrition, and poverty in our midst.

About KANDU Industry – KANDU Industry is an organization that provides opportunities to people with disabilities and disadvantages. The organization helps teach the work, social, and daily activities that enable KANDU clients to achieve their maximum potential and enjoy being productive citizens.

About Family YMCA of Northern Rock County – The Family YMCA of Northern Rock County is an organization committed to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living, and fostering a sense of social responsibility.

About Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin – The Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin is an all-breed companion animal rescue. Their mission is to find permanent homes for animals in need and to enrich lives through community services and outreach.

About Milton Area Youth Center – The Milton Youth Center is a positive, faith-based, after school drop-in center for youth in grades 6-12 in the Milton School District. The organization also provides a free, daily meal and activities.

About Charter Next Generation - Charter Next Generation is North America's leading independent producer of high-performance specialty films used in flexible packaging and other end-use markets. Known for sustainable, innovative products and world-class manufacturing capabilities, the company's quality and expertise are unsurpassed. Its sustainability-first mindset and relentless pursuit of excellence make it an ideal partner to help brand owners reach their long-term sustainability goals.

