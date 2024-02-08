Charter Next Generation Promotes Greg Jorgensen as CFO

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG), a leading provider of sustainable material science solutions, announced the promotion of Greg Jorgensen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Jorgensen will oversee all financial activities, including financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, investor relations and risk management, as well as information technology. He will serve as a trusted member of the Executive Leadership Team, contributing to the development of future strategies and driving financial success.

"With a track record of more than 20 years of accounting and financial leadership experience, including the past year at CNG, Greg has demonstrated financial stewardship and a deep passion for our people and business," said Kathy Bolhous, Chairman and CEO at CNG. "Greg understands how to drive a purpose-driven organization, and I am confident he will be instrumental in achieving our ambitious growth goals."

"This is an exciting time in CNG's history, and it is an honor to lead our finance team as we continue building for the future," said Jorgensen. "I'm looking forward to continuing to work closely with the leadership team to unlock value and uphold a strong financial framework and culture for our company as we enhance lives and deliver sustainable solutions to our customers."

Prior to joining CNG in 2022 as Chief Accounting Officer, Jorgensen held several leadership positions, most recently as Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer at The Azek Company from 2019 to 2022. He also served as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., Vice President of Financial Reporting and Policy at Hertz Global Holdings Inc., and Assistant Corporate Controller at Ball Corporation.

Jorgensen is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Brigham Young University.

About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation (CNG) is North America's leading producer of highly engineered solutions used in the food, consumer, healthcare, and industrial markets. Committed to a sustainability-first approach, CNG leverages material science to engineer materials that help companies meet and exceed their sustainability goals. Known for world-class manufacturing capabilities and an innovation-driven approach, CNG operates fifteen facilities and employs over 2,200 employees and is a proud partner of Ownership Works®—a nonprofit partnering with companies to enable shared ownership, granting employees a stake in the value they create. Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn

