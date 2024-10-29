CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG), a leader in specialty films and material science solutions, will spotlight its comprehensive film portfolio at Pack Expo 2024, addressing key applications in the food, consumer goods, industrial, and healthcare markets. Guided by its purpose of Enhancing Lives for a Better World, CNG will present flexible film solutions that help to extend the shelf life of fresh food, protect products across supply chains, safeguard homes, improve patient safety, and contribute to environmental conservation.

New Carbon-Reducing Solutions

Charter Next Generation Showcases Advanced Materials at Pack Expo 2024, Driving Sustainability and Operational Excellence.

New to Pack Expo, CNG will introduce an innovative carbon-neutral poly mailer, developed in collaboration with Aircarbon®, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions. This groundbreaking mailer utilizes a biomaterial derived from greenhouse gases (GHG), significantly reducing the carbon footprint of packaging while maintaining exceptional performance. This exciting development has the potential to be adapted across a wide range of end-use applications, enabling more carbon capture solutions in the industry.

The production of Aircarbon contributes to more carbon dioxide-equivalent greenhouse gas (CO2e) being diverted from the air than emitted, as independently verified by ECG Global Solutions in accordance with ISO 14044:2006 and The Carbon Trust every two years in accordance with PAS 2050 and The Greenhouse Gas Protocol. Additionally, these poly mailers can be made with a minimum of 20% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.

Seaweed-Based Biomaterial

Another standout feature at Pack Expo will be CNG's integration of Sway technology, which transforms seaweed into a biodegradable and compostable polymer. This innovative approach leverages seaweed's natural properties to create packaging solutions that will break down easily and offer a biobased alternative to traditional plastics. Sway materials are highly versatile, with applications spanning industries such as fashion, home goods, cosmetics, food packaging, and more. By partnering with Sway, CNG reinforces its desire to be a leader in sustainable packaging, and supporting the future of regenerative, circular materials.

Carbon-Reducing Strategies at the Innovation Stage

To help illustrate the carbon footprint reduction challenge facing the materials and packaging industry, and to highlight the need for collective action to make meaningful progress, John Garnett, CNG's Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Technical, and Innovation, will present the session "Lowering Scope 3 Emissions Through Value Chain Partnerships" on November 3, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CST at Innovation Stage 2 (N-4580).

Market-Specific Applications: Food, Consumer, Industrial, and Healthcare

CNG will also feature several finished materials made from its prequalified films under the How2Recycle program, showcasing high-performance, recycle-ready barrier formats ideal for various applications. These solutions reflect CNG's commitment to help advance recyclability while maintaining superior performance and versatility across multiple industries.

Food: CNG's specialty films keep ingredients fresher for longer, ensuring nutritious, delicious meals reach consumers worldwide, and helps meet the evolving needs of the food industry with sustainability, quality, and innovation.

CNG's specialty films keep ingredients fresher for longer, ensuring nutritious, delicious meals reach consumers worldwide, and helps meet the evolving needs of the food industry with sustainability, quality, and innovation. Consumer Goods: CNG protects products throughout the supply chain, ensuring they arrive in pristine condition, helping customers strengthen their consumer relationships with solutions that meet the highest standards.

CNG protects products throughout the supply chain, ensuring they arrive in pristine condition, helping customers strengthen their consumer relationships with solutions that meet the highest standards. Industrial: Designed for durability and safety, CNG's industrial films are engineered to withstand demanding applications, ensuring operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Designed for durability and safety, CNG's industrial films are engineered to withstand demanding applications, ensuring operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact. Healthcare: CNG delivers high-performance materials designed for the healthcare market, prioritizing safety, durability, and sustainability, ensuring product integrity across complex supply chains.

CNG's expertise in material science, combined with its advanced extrusion capabilities, continues to drive innovation, helping converters and brands meet sustainability, circularity, and carbon reduction goals. Pack Expo attendees are invited to explore these innovations at Booth N-6228.

About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation (CNG) is a leading provider of specialty films and material science solutions in North America, serving essential markets including food, consumer goods, industrial, and healthcare. Since 1971, we have showcased exceptional manufacturing capabilities across 16 U.S. facilities. Driven by our 2,200+ employee owners, CNG helps address a broad range of global challenges, such as food preservation, waste reduction, energy efficiency, wage equity, and climate change, by leveraging cutting-edge innovation and advanced materials. Committed to addressing sustainability, circularity, and a low-carbon future, we aim to enhance lives and lead with purpose. As a proud partner of Ownership Works™, we empower employees by giving them a stake in the value they create. Visit cnginc.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact [email protected].

About AIRCARBON

Aircarbon uses greenhouse gas to make a high-performance biomaterial to decarbonize industrial segments including foodware, packaging, fashion and automotive. The company's mission is to help end climate change by using greenhouse gas as a resource. For more information about Aircarbon, please visit Aircarbon.com.

About Sway

Sway is a material innovation startup scaling seaweed-based, rapidly compostable replacements for plastic, beginning with flexible packaging. Their patent-pending products match the vital performance attributes of conventional plastics and are designed to plug into existing infrastructure, enabling scale and massive impact. Unlike plastic, however, their materials are made from an abundant, regenerative resource and decompose into healthy soil after use.

In 2023, Sway won first place in the TOM FORD Plastic Innovation Prize. In 2021, Sway also won the Beyond the Bag Challenge sponsored by Closed Loop Partners and a consortium of major retailers. As a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, the Sustainable Ocean Alliance, and 1% for the Planet, Sway is working holistically to scale their product for a thriving, equitable future. Sway is headquartered in the California Bay Area. To learn more, visit swaythefuture.com/pilot.

Media Contact:

Katie Whalen

+ 1 872-870-1077

[email protected]

SOURCE Charter Next Generation, Inc.