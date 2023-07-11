CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG), North America's largest independent producer of sustainable, innovative packaging solutions introduces GreenArrowRx™ Flexible Forming Film, a new sustainable film for the healthcare market built from eco-friendly and readily-available resins. As a result, the new film not only helps healthcare companies achieve their sustainability goals but can also help ease supply issues often associated with traditional resins.

Charter Next Generation Unveils Eco-Friendly Flexible Forming Film for the Healthcare Market Built From Readily-Available Resins

GreenArrowRx Flexible Forming Film is the result of a multi-year R&D effort by CNG to develop more effective packaging solutions for the healthcare market. The sustainable film delivers seamless validation and fast qualification on existing flexible packaging lines.

"We are excited to present this eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional non-sustainable forming webs," said Vice President of Healthcare Mark Groves. "At CNG, we are passionate about our commitment to sustainability while delivering the high level of protection required to ensure optimal patient outcomes."

Healthcare Technical Market Manager Eric Tuttle added, "Our goal with GreenArrowRx Flexible Forming Film was simple - offer customers a reliable source of sustainable materials without sacrificing performance. CNG is dedicated to engineering purposeful solutions that stand up to any other material available in the market today."

The healthcare industry has long been searching for eco-friendly packaging solutions that preserve the integrity of their sensitive products. With the introduction of GreenArrowRx Flexible Forming Film, CNG is leading the way in sustainable packaging. Through its commitment to innovative material science, CNG is providing the healthcare industry with advanced and sustainable packaging solutions.

About Charter Next Generation

CNG is North America's leading independent producer of high-performance specialty films and a key supplier of highly engineered solutions used in food and medical packaging and consumer and industrial markets. Known for sustainable, innovative, and world-class manufacturing capabilities, the company's quality and expertise are unsurpassed. Its sustainability-first mindset and steady pursuit of excellence makes CNG an ideal partner to help brand owners reach their long-term sustainability goals. Visit cnginc.com or follow @charternextgeneration on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to learn more.

