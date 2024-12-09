CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG), a leader in specialty films and material science solutions, today announced the launch of its patented Nail Sealable film technology. This innovative self-healing film redefines waterproofing in construction, offering superior moisture resistance and durability. Aligned with CNG's purpose of Enhancing Lives for a Better World, the Nail Sealable film addresses key industry challenges while reflecting the company's commitment to sustainability and long-term value creation through advanced material science.

Charter Next Generation Unveils Patented Nail Sealable Film for Superior Waterproofing and Self-Healing Protection in Harsh Environments

The Nail Sealable film provides exceptional waterproofing by self-sealing around fastener punctures, creating a durable moisture barrier. Unlike traditional polyethylene films that rely on adhesive coatings, this technology performs the sealing function independently, eliminating the need for excess adhesives and supporting a more sustainable manufacturing process.

Key Benefits and Features:

Self-healing design for superior puncture-resistant and reliable waterproofing

Superior performance in extreme weather conditions

Reduced reliance on adhesives, supporting sustainability efforts

Improved seal performance and reduced manufacturing costs

Customizable thicknesses, widths, lengths, and colors

Rigorously tested to meet ASTM and AAMA standards

Available in thicknesses ranging from 2 to 10 thousandths of an inch, the Nail Sealable film can be customized for applications in construction, manufacturing, and tape industries. It has been extensively tested to outperform traditional flashing tapes, with improved water vapor transmission rates and enhanced puncture and tear resistance.

"We are excited to introduce this patented technology, which exemplifies our purpose of Enhancing Lives for a Better World," said John Garnett, Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Technical, and Innovation at Charter Next Generation. "This self-healing film not only addresses long-standing challenges in construction but also sets a new industry standard for quality and reliability. By working closely with our customers, we've developed a solution that meets their needs and delivers high performance, even in the harshest conditions."

For more information about CNG's Nail Sealable film technology and to request a sample, visit cnginc.com.

About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation (CNG) is a leading provider of specialty films and material science solutions in North America, serving essential markets including food, consumer goods, industrial, and healthcare. Since 1971, we have showcased exceptional manufacturing capabilities across 16 U.S. facilities. Driven by our 2,200+ employee owners, CNG helps address a broad range of global challenges, such as food preservation, waste reduction, energy efficiency, wage equity, and climate change, by leveraging cutting-edge innovation and advanced materials. Committed to addressing sustainability, circularity, and a low-carbon future, we aim to enhance lives and lead with purpose. As a proud partner of Ownership Works™, we empower employees by giving them a stake in the value they create. Visit cnginc.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Katie Whalen

+1 872-870-1077

[email protected]

SOURCE Charter Next Generation, Inc.