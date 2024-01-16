Charter Next Generations Builds Extensive Portfolio of Store Drop-off Ready Films with 250 How2Recycle® Pre-qualification Letters

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation (CNG), a leading innovator in sustainable films, has received its 250th How2Recycle ® Store Drop-off pre-qualification letter. CNG's vast portfolio of pre-qualified films, which ranges from off-the-shelf varieties to custom blends, makes it easy for companies to make environmentally responsible choices while pursuing Store Drop-off qualification on their own. 

Charter Next Generation, Inc. receives 250 How2Recycle® Store Drop-Off Pre-Qualification Letters, demonstrating their commitment to sustainable practices.
How2Recycle is a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates disposal instructions to the public. It is driven by a coalition of brands that want consumers to be empowered through smart labeling systems. Pre-qualification allows material manufacturers and converters to vet their products in advance to qualify to use the How2Recycle Store Drop-off label. 

 Companies are increasingly building environmental stewardship into their brands in line with customer sentiment. Utilizing Store Drop-off collection allows brands to actively contribute to recycling efforts, reduce their environmental impact, and align with broader environmental goals.

 "How2Recycle congratulates our member CNG for reaching 250 pre-qualification letters," said Kaleigh Reno, Senior Project Manager at How2Recycle. "CNG's wide array of pre-qualified films helps move the industry forward by maximizing the opportunities for Store Drop-off after final conversion."

 "This milestone reflects our ongoing dedication to providing brands with solutions that align with environmental goals," said Joe Glaser, Corporate Sustainability Engineer at CNG. "With a focus on customizability, functionality, and eco-conscious practices, CNG strives to lead the industry toward a more sustainable future."

 About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation (CNG) is North America's leading producer of highly engineered solutions used in the food, consumer, healthcare, and industrial markets. Committed to a sustainability-first approach, CNG leverages material science to engineer materials that help companies meet and exceed their sustainability goals. Known for world-class manufacturing capabilities and an innovation-driven approach, CNG operates fifteen facilities and employs over 2,200 employees and is a proud partner of Ownership Works®—a nonprofit partnering with companies to enable shared ownership, granting employees a stake in the value they create. 

