Charter Offers Senior Secured Notes

STAMFORD, Conn., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that its subsidiaries, Charter Communications Operating, LLC and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp., intend to offer senior secured fixed rate notes due 2049 (the "Notes").

Charter intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay certain indebtedness, which may include the 5.000% Senior Notes due 2020 issued by Time Warner Cable, LLC, with any remaining proceeds used for general corporate purposes, including to fund potential buybacks of Class A common stock of Charter or common units of Charter Communications Holdings, LLC.

The offering and sale of the Notes will be made pursuant to an effective automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering is subject to, among other things, market conditions.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC will act as Joint Book-Running Managers for the offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement dated June 25, 2019 and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which, when available, may be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717; Telephone: (800) 831-9146; E-mail: prospectus@citi.com, or by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York, 10179; Telephone: (212) 834-4533, or by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; E-mail: prospectus@morganstanley.com.

This news release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale, nor is it an offer to purchase, or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale is unlawful.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, the factors described under "Risk Factors" from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this communication may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," "aim," "on track," "target," "opportunity," "tentative," "positioning," "designed," "create," "predict," "project," "initiatives," "seek," "would," "could," "continue," "ongoing," "upside," "increases" and "potential," among others.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We are under no duty or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this communication.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.charter.com

