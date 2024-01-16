Charter School Students from Across the State to Perform at Utah Capitol, Share School Choice Stories

Showcase to feature student talents — from jump rope routines to Shakespeare

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 600 charter students from across Utah will make their voices heard at a School Choice Week celebration on Jan. 23. The event's lineup includes musical, artistic, and athletic performances highlighting student talents, as well as capitol tours and the opportunity for stakeholders to hear why students are passionate about school choice.

Hosted by the Utah Association of Public Charter Schools, the event will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Utah Capitol Rotunda. Representing nearly 40 different charter schools, student attendees will travel to Salt Lake City from Draper, St. George, Sandy, Moab, and beyond.

Schools and student talents of all types will be on display at the event. Arts academies, virtual schools, Montessori schools, military schools, and more will attend. The student showcase will include a flag presentation, a performance of a Shakespearean scene, songs, and even a jumprope routine.

"Every single day, public charter schools in Utah provide students with new opportunities to learn, excel, and pursue their dreams," said Royce Van Tassell, executive director of Utah Association of Public Charter Schools. "At this rally, these successes will be on full display, so that everyone across our great state can learn more about the education our schools provide, and so that parents can explore the school choice options available for their children."

The Utah Association of Public Charter Schools is a 501c3 nonprofit organization focused on promoting excellence in public charter schools throughout the state through advocacy, training, and technical support.

This rally is open to the press and public. It is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, which helps raise awareness about all education options — traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, homeschool, and microschool — for K-12 students. During the Week, 26,000 school choice events will take place across all 50 states, including more than 200 in Utah. Other flagship events in the Beehive State include a private school rally at the Capitol and a school fair in Provo.

The Utah State Capitol is located at 350 State St.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/utah-capitol-celebration-2024/.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week