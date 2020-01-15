Charter School Students to Rally for 'Choose Arrow Day'

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of students, parents, and community members at Arrow Liberation Academy will rally in celebration of school choice on Friday, Jan. 31. The "Choose Arrow Day" pep rally will take place 8-9 a.m. at the school and will highlight student life and achievement at Arrow Liberation Academy.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We are a school of choice and the rally will give parents an opportunity to see the rigor in our curriculum and the fun and exciting activities that our students experience daily," said Ranston Chandler, principal at Arrow Liberation Academy.

Arrow Liberation Academy is a public charter school and a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School serving students in grades K-6 in the Greater Houston area.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

