CHARTER SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT DAVID ELLEN TRANSITIONS TO ADVISORY ROLE IN DECEMBER 2023

News provided by

Charter Communications, Inc.

21 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced that industry veteran and Senior Executive Vice President David Ellen will transition to an advisory role to Charter's President and CEO Chris Winfrey beginning December 1.

Mr. Ellen currently oversees several business and corporate functions for the Company including Spectrum Networks, Human Resources, Communications, Corporate Physical Security, Diversity & Inclusion, Community Impact and legal oversight for Programming, Product and Regulatory. He also serves on the National Urban League board on behalf of Charter.

"I have spent over 20 years working in this incredible industry and the last seven here at Charter for which I am very grateful," said Mr. Ellen. "I look forward to continuing to help advance its very bright future in this new advisory capacity, while also devoting more time and energy to my outside interests including nonprofit work and teaching."

Mr. Ellen's additional nonprofit work includes service as President of the Board of Trustees for Hudson Guild and Board Chair of Open Squash, both headquartered in New York City. In the fall of 2024, he will begin adjunct teaching at New York University's Wagner School of Public Service.

"David's broad contributions have made a lasting impact on the Company," said Mr. Winfrey. "He was instrumental in the successful restructuring and repositioning of many of our corporate and business functions following the TWC and Bright House transactions. I am pleased David will continue to support me and Charter in an advisory role and wish him well as he pursues his outside endeavors."

Mr. Ellen joined Charter in 2016 from Cablevision, where he served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel until the completion of Cablevision's sale. Before Cablevision, Mr. Ellen served in executive roles as Deputy General Counsel at IAC, the multi-brand media and Internet company, and General Counsel of Eureka Broadband, a private New York-based telecommunications company.

Prior to his career in the private sector, Mr. Ellen was a special counsel at the Federal Communications Commission working on the implementation of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 as well as a law clerk for then-Judges Stephen Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg when they were on the U.S. Court of Appeals and for Justice Sandra Day O'Connor during her time on the U.S. Supreme Court. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School, where he was President of the Harvard Law Review, was a Marshall Scholar at Cambridge University and has a B.A. from Harvard University.

ABOUT CHARTER
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.

Also from this source

CHARTER LAUNCHES FREE TUITION PROGRAM FOR ALL FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES

Charter Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.