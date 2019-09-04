Charter to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced that Christopher Winfrey, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Mr. Winfrey's remarks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET).

A live webcast of the event can be accessed on Charter's investor relations website, ir.charter.com. Following the live broadcast, the webcast will be archived at ir.charter.com.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.

