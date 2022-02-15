ChartHop Partners with Jobvite to Streamline Hiring and Headcount Planning

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartHop , the leading innovator in people analytics, today announced its partnership with Jobvite , the industry-leading talent acquisition suite provider. The integration enables HR, hiring and finance leaders to improve communication across teams, increase visibility, utilize data and automate elements of their hiring workflows.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Headcount Planning: Using ChartHop, organizations can create job requisitions automatically, allowing them to push headcount plans like start date and recruiter assignment to the Jobvite platform and act on open roles fast.

Using ChartHop, organizations can create job requisitions automatically, allowing them to push headcount plans like start date and recruiter assignment to the Jobvite platform and act on open roles fast. Recruiting Capacity: HR leaders can monitor recruiter capacity by tagging roles with hiring priority and status in ChartHop while keeping requisitions up to date in Jobvite.

HR leaders can monitor recruiter capacity by tagging roles with hiring priority and status in ChartHop while keeping requisitions up to date in Jobvite. Data Access: Leveraging Jobvite's platform, hiring teams have access to recruiting data to create reports that illustrate open roles, candidates and offers, with the ability to narrow data down by department, location, compensation and other criteria.

Leveraging Jobvite's platform, hiring teams have access to recruiting data to create reports that illustrate open roles, candidates and offers, with the ability to narrow data down by department, location, compensation and other criteria. Org Chart : ChartHop's platform enables teams to keep their company's org chart updated with every new hire.

"The Great Resignation is placing HR leaders under immense pressure to recruit and retain talent in their organizations. As a result, HR teams are searching for hiring and headcount planning solutions that simplify the talent acquisition process and streamline communication across teams," said Ian White, ChartHop CEO. "By integrating with Jobvite, ChartHop can better serve those who participate in the headcount planning and hiring process by providing cross-platform capabilities to keep a pulse on overall progress around hiring."

Remote and hybrid work challenges organizations to maintain internal communication across teams. According to Project.co's annual Communications Report, 26% of employees believe the way their organizations communicate internally has deteriorated in the last 12 months. Pairing ChartHop's scenario planning tools with Jobvite's Applicant Tracking System (ATS) opens the communication pipeline among teams to help automate hiring processes and creates a space to manage headcount plans visually.

"Innovation has been integral to digital transformation for HR teams. However, they're often left juggling multiple platforms to handle internal processes, like talent acquisition and headcount management," said Allison Tuomala, Vice President of Jobvite Partnerships. "Our partnership with ChartHop opens doors for customers to experience HR in this new era of hiring and retaining talent."

To learn more about ChartHop and Jobvite's integration, including the platforms' ability to streamline hiring and headcount planning, visit ChartHop.com .

About Jobvite

Jobvite is leading the next wave of talent acquisition innovation with a candidate-centric end-to-end talent acquisition suite that helps companies engage candidates with meaningful experiences at the right time, in the right way, from first look to first day and beyond. Jobvite's marketing-first Talent Acquisition Suite weaves together AI and automation to increase recruiting speed, improve the quality of hire, and reduce costs. Jobvite proudly serves thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including Ingram Micro, Premise Health, and Zappos.com. To learn more, visit www.jobvite.com . The Jobvite, JazzHR, and NXTThing RPO brands, all part of the Jobvite family, are providing TA solutions and services for over 12,000 organizations around the globe.

About ChartHop

ChartHop delivers a fresh take on People Analytics, bringing disparate sources of people data together in a dynamic platform that's visual and actionable. Unlike legacy People Analytics solutions, ChartHop is designed to be used by the whole organization. This helps companies improve organizational health, drive alignment and accountability, and save time and money. ChartHop plays well with dozens of platforms through robust integrations across the HR tech stack, and serves companies like BetterCloud, Starburst and InVision. ChartHop was founded in 2019 by Ian White and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz. Visit ChartHop.com to learn more and follow ChartHop on Twitter and LinkedIn .

