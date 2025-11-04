Chartis Research Names Sigma360 the #1 Adverse Media Solution and Category Leader in 2025 RiskTech Quadrants

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma360®, the definitive AI-powered risk screening and monitoring platform, has been named a Category Leader in Chartis Research's Watchlist and Adverse Media Monitoring Solutions, 2025: Quadrant Update report.

Sigma360 is recognized by Chartis Research as a 2025 Category Leader in the RiskTech Quadrant for Adverse Media Monitoring Solutions. Positioned among the top performers for market potential and completeness of offering, Sigma360 stands out for its AI-driven risk intelligence, global data coverage, and advanced contextual media screening capabilities. Chartis Research names Sigma360 a 2025 Category Leader in the Name and Transaction Screening Solutions RiskTech Quadrant. The ranking underscores Sigma360's leadership in explainable AI, scalable data analytics, and workflow innovation, enabling faster, more accurate name matching and transaction risk detection across global compliance operations.

The distinction builds on Sigma360's recognition as the #1 Adverse Media Solution for 2025 by Chartis Research in its annual Financial Crime and Compliance 50 rankings. The dual recognition reflects Sigma360's leadership in delivering advanced, explainable, and high-performance solutions for adverse media screening, news screening, and negative news checks across the global compliance landscape.

Chartis Research's Watchlist and Adverse Media Monitoring Solutions, 2025 report evaluates leading providers of financial crime technology based on data methodology, workflow, deployment, reporting, and speed. Sigma360's inclusion as a Category Leader in both Name and Transaction Screening and Adverse Media Monitoring reflects its unified approach to risk intelligence and innovation across the financial crime lifecycle.

'Sigma360's category leader placing in both of Chartis' Watchlist and Adverse Media Monitoring quadrants reflects several factors,' said Phil Mackenzie, Senior Research Principal at Chartis. 'Alongside robust continuous screening capabilities, Sigma360 offers strong global risk data, while its configurable alerting and independently validated AI models were also considered differentiators.'

Chartis' independent analysis of Sigma360 is further detailed in its newly released Vendor Spotlight , which highlights the company's ability to consolidate complex risk signals into a single, scalable ecosystem. The report notes that these capabilities position the company well with both large financial institutions and mid-market firms seeking modular, modern solutions. Sigma360's platform strength lies in its advanced use of AI, ML, and NLP, particularly within adverse media monitoring. These capabilities allow the solution to extract nuanced insights from a plethora of unstructured data sources across multiple languages and regions – even down to the city level – supporting more accurate, context-rich alerts with fewer false positives.

In name and transaction screening, Chartis reported that Sigma360 stands out for its precision matching, flexible configuration, and real-time performance. Its support for localized data intelligence and evolving regulatory requirements makes it well-suited to dynamic, high-risk environments. With intuitive workflows, strong API integrations, and rapid deployment options, the solution offers a compelling mix of innovation, usability, and operational efficiency.

In adverse media screening, Chartis notes that Sigma360 "addresses two fundamental challenges institutions face: determining whether information is relevant and whether it is material." By consolidating articles by risk type, generating AI-driven summaries, and enabling auto-decision capabilities, the platform streamlines review processes and significantly reduces noise. Combined with localized data intelligence, explainable AI, and scalable architecture, Sigma360's solution stands out as both innovative and practical, reinforcing its position as a leader in the evolving compliance landscape.

"Chartis' recognition underscores our commitment to helping organizations detect risk faster and more effectively," said Stuart Jones, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Sigma360. "Our technology was designed to help compliance teams focus on what matters most, turning endless alerts into actionable, explainable insights that drive stronger decisions."

Sigma360's technology continues to deliver measurable impact across its global client base, helping compliance teams reduce alert noise by up to 93% and cut review time by as much as 90% through advanced AI-driven adverse media screening.

For further detailed analysis of Sigma360's capabilities and Chartis Research's independent evaluation, read the Vendor Spotlight on Sigma360 at www.sigma360.com/chartis2025 .

