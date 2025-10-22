Sigma360 and Yanez Compliance Partner Following Independent Validation Confirming Industry-Leading Performance

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma360®, the definitive AI-powered risk screening and monitoring platform that enables compliant global relationships, today announced a new strategic partnership with Yanez Compliance, a leader in system agnostic testing, tuning, model risk management, and validation of financial crime prevention systems.

Independent validation by Yanez Compliance confirmed Sigma360's superior accuracy, reliability, and regulatory alignment. Together, we're setting a higher standard for model transparency.

As part of this partnership, Yanez Compliance conducted an independent validation and benchmarking exercise of Sigma360's screening models against a market leading incumbent vendor, based on the end client's risk parameters. The review evaluated key performance dimensions including list update freshness, fuzzy matching accuracy, and false positive reduction. The results confirmed that Sigma360 delivered excellent overall performance, demonstrating high accuracy, reliability under stress, and full alignment with regulatory expectations. For clients, this means proven assurance that Sigma360's technology is both powerful and compliant. By using Yanez for their vendor assessment, the client was able to perform a selection in 6 weeks, as opposed to the 8–9-month effort that most vendor selections entail, providing massive cost and resource savings for the client.

This validation underscores Sigma360's commitment to transparency, regulatory alignment, and performance excellence. Through the partnership, clients have the opportunity to tap into Yanez Compliance's expertise to fine-tune models for their specific needs, validate new tuning constructs, and meet evolving regulatory requirements with confidence.

"Our clients need more than technology — they need confidence that their models perform under real-world conditions and meet the standards regulators expect," said Stuart Jones, Jr., CEO at Sigma360. "By partnering with Yanez Compliance, we're giving them both: access to a proven platform and the independent validation to back it up."

"Sigma360's model demonstrated superior performance in our validation process, against the incumbent provider. We're pleased to collaborate in supporting their clients with continued testing, tuning, and model validation assurance," said Jose Caldera, CEO at Yanez Compliance.

This partnership ensures Sigma360 clients gain advanced analytics technology and built-in access to independent validation and compliance expertise. It helps organizations deploy models and tuning constructs faster, drive operational efficiencies, and extract more value from their chosen technology. Together, Sigma360 and Yanez Compliance are setting a higher standard for model performance, transparency, and assurance across the compliance ecosystem.

About Sigma360

Sigma360's cloud-based data platform has emerged as the definitive choice for point-in-time risk screening and perpetual client monitoring. Underpinned by thousands of fully integrated and hosted data sources and proprietary entity resolution, risk extraction and scoring algorithms, the platform can identify and return direct and network-based entity risk at sub-second speeds. Sigma360's solutions are used by financial institutions, asset managers, professional services firms, fintechs and global corporations seeking to consolidate operations into a singular risk intelligence platform and more efficiently manage the entire client lifecycle.

For further information about Sigma360, connect via LinkedIn or at www.sigma360.com.

About Yanez Compliance

Yanez provides a no-code AI-powered automation platform that enables frictionless testing, auditing, tuning, and continuous monitoring of financial crime prevention systems, removing reliance on time-intensive, manual processes. As a system agnostic vulnerability scanner, Yanez aims to set the next standard for FCPO and compliance teams: empowering analysts to focus on critical issues, eliminate repetitive tasks and optimize resources.

