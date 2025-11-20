Sigma360 Launches Live Web Summary: GenAI Open Web Risk Intelligence That Eliminates Manual Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma360®, the definitive AI-powered risk screening and monitoring platform, has announced the launch of Live Web Summary, a breakthrough Generative AI feature that streamlines risk monitoring by generating focused risk summaries from online news stories and open-source intelligence. This feature automatically synthesizes vast amounts of publicly available data, surfacing immediate, decision-ready insights to eliminate hours of manual research and consolidation.

Sigma360's new Live Web Summary feature uses GenAI to instantly transform open-source intelligence into structured, audit-ready risk insights. The image highlights how the platform automates entity summaries, individual risk findings, and link-level explainability to replace hours of manual research with real-time intelligence.

Live Web Summary addresses one of the most costly and time-intensive challenges facing compliance operations: extracting actionable risk intelligence from overwhelming volumes of unstructured data available across the open web. This advanced GenAI feature scans the Internet for risk data, summarizing potential risks for any given entity while tracking indexed websites to maintain explainability and audit readiness. Unlike consumer search engines that flood users with unstructured results, Live Web Summary raises the standard by instantly consolidating vital risk details, accelerating due diligence workflows and legal review processes.

This marks a paradigm shift in financial crime risk management, driven by the strategic deployment of GenAI. Live Web Summary dramatically accelerates and improves enhanced due diligence, complex investigations, and Tier 2/3 sanctions analysis. It enables smarter risk prioritization, saving compliance teams up to thousands of hours in manual review.

"Open-source intelligence has long been one of the largest manual bottlenecks in compliance," said Stuart Jones Jr., CEO of Sigma360. "Live Web Summary eliminates that friction entirely. What used to take analysts 30 minutes to an hour can now be completed in seconds with one click, unlocking immediate efficiency gains and enabling faster, more informed risk decisions without compromising compliance rigor."

Building on the success of HyperScan , Sigma360's no-cost open web search tool that has powered over 100,000 decisions in less than a year, Live Web Summary brings this capability directly into the Sigma360 platform . Now fully integrated within Sigma360, Live Web Summary unifies real-time open web insights with other critical risk signals, such as sanctions, PEPs, and adverse media, to provide a complete, contextual view of entity risk. This introduces GenAI capabilities seamlessly within Sigma360's established scaled screening workflow.

Sigma360 is the first screening platform to offer open web risk intelligence alongside best-in-class sanctions and watchlist screening, adverse media monitoring, KYC, and EDD capabilities within a single environment, making it the most unified solution on the market.

Live Web Summary brings demonstrable benefits to teams through:

Accelerated Due Diligence: Eliminates time-intensive manual investigations by instantly surfacing structured risk insights from open web sources.

Eliminates time-intensive manual investigations by instantly surfacing structured risk insights from open web sources. Automated Risk Consolidation: Saves time spent on risk consolidation by instantly surfacing risk signals amid search noise.

Saves time spent on risk consolidation by instantly surfacing risk signals amid search noise. Enhanced Audit Readiness and Explainability: Supports compliance teams in legal review and audit requirements by tracking indexed sites used to generate summaries.

Supports compliance teams in legal review and audit requirements by tracking indexed sites used to generate summaries. Unified Workflow Integration: Operates seamlessly within established compliance workflows, eliminating system fragmentation and context switching.

Live Web Summary is now available as an integrated feature within Sigma360's flagship platform. Compliance teams gain visibility into platform utilization with our AI360 Analytics Dashboard, which provides real-time usage reports and statistics that enable data-driven operations.

Live Web Summary builds on Sigma360's strategic investment in GenAI technologies, reinforcing the company's industry-leading position in intelligent risk screening and monitoring solutions. Sigma360's GenAI models undergo rigorous evaluation for robustness, accuracy, and reliability, and deliver fully explainable results that teams can trust with confidence.

To learn how Sigma360's Live Web Summary and other AI-powered solutions can work for you, please visit https://www.sigma360.com/ai360-solutions .

About Sigma360

Sigma360's cloud-based data platform has emerged as the definitive choice for point-in-time risk screening and perpetual client monitoring. Underpinned by thousands of fully integrated and hosted data sources and proprietary entity resolution, risk extraction and scoring algorithms, the platform can identify and return direct and network-based entity risk at sub-second speeds. Sigma360's solutions are used by financial institutions, asset managers, professional services firms, fintechs and global corporations seeking to consolidate operations into a singular risk intelligence platform and more efficiently manage the entire client lifecycle.

For further information connect via LinkedIn or at www.sigma360.com .

Contact:

Ashley Mullis

2825750233

[email protected]

SOURCE Sigma360