Chartwells Higher Education Announces Multi-Year Strategic Master Collaboration Agreement with Northeastern University

Building on a 50+ year partnership, the new agreement establishes a framework for AI-powered innovation, sustainability research, and experiential learning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education has signed a comprehensive Master Collaboration Agreement (MCA) with Northeastern University, establishing a strategic five-year partnership focused on advancing innovation, exploration, and experiential learning opportunities in the food service and hospitality industry.

The agreement, which became effective June 5, 2025, supports collaborative projects spanning technology innovation, food safety analysis, executive training, and immersive education programs for students. Together, Chartwells and Northeastern will explore joint research initiatives on cutting-edge issues in food service, such as applying AI to improve menu planning, inventory management, and business flow predictions, assessing robotics and sensors to reduce workplace injuries, and enhancing food safety education for allergy-safe meal delivery.

The expanded partnership also provides professional development opportunities to Chartwells employees through customized executive training programs and experiential learning opportunities for students through co-ops, PhD research, and other projects.

Northeastern has been recognized as an industry leader in sustainability and innovation, becoming the first U.S. campus to have a LEED Gold-Certified dining facility with multiple 3-Star Certified Green Restaurants. The university also introduced a first-of-its-kind climate labeling program in campus dining locations like United Table and The Eatery at Stetson East to help students make more informed and sustainable food choices. The collaboration between Chartwells and Northeastern, which began in 1974, has also earned national recognition over the years, including multiple honors from the National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS).

"This partnership isn't just about research or innovation - it's about people. Together with Northeastern's students and faculty, we're exploring the future of hospitality in ways that have a positive impact on the community. Whether that's teaming up on food safety assessments, experimenting with AI-enabled kitchens, or creating new educational pathways, it all comes back to turning big ideas into real solutions that matter in everyday life," said Chartwells CEO Eva Wojtalewski.

With Chartwells Higher Education headquartered in Charlotte and Northeastern's growing campus presence in the city, the partnership creates a direct impact for students to engage with one of the region's major hospitality employers.

About Northeastern University

Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university and the recognized leader in experiential lifelong learning. Our approach of integrating real-world experience with education, research, and innovation empowers our students, faculty, alumni, and partners to create worldwide impact.

Northeastern's personalized, experiential undergraduate and graduate programs lead to degrees through the doctorate in 10 colleges and schools across our 13 campuses worldwide. Learning emphasizes the intersection of data, technology, and human literacies, uniquely preparing graduates for careers of the future and lives of fulfillment and accomplishment.

Our research enterprise, with an R1 Carnegie classification, is solutions oriented and spans the world. Our faculty scholars and students work in teams that cross not just disciplines, but also sectors—aligned around solving today's highly interconnected global challenges and focused on transformative impact for humankind.

About Chartwells Higher Education

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and guest service at over 320 college and universities in the United States. Chartwells is re-inventing the on-campus dining experience by investing in high-tech, food-infused social spaces that bring students and people together to promote meaningful relationships and interactions. The company's excellence in culinary, nutrition, technology, and sustainability brings truly unique dining experiences to every campus.

Learn more about how Chartwells is creating joy in campus dining and preparing students for success at www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com , www.DineonCampus.com .

