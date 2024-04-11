Chartwells Higher Education Celebrates "Thought-Ful" Event with a Focus on Nourishing the Body, Mind, and Planet

In partnership with The Jed Foundation, Chartwells' event encourages students to practice self-care and mindfulness with ten unique Thought-Ful themes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, and The Jed Foundation (JED), a leading nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults, today announced "Thought-Ful," a nationwide event designed to encourage and celebrate the power of joy through self-care, mindfulness, spreading positivity, and togetherness. Thought-Ful is a signature event of Chartwells' award-winning Joy-Ful campaign taking place on April 11, 2024.

Thought-Ful will be simultaneously celebrated across Chartwells campuses nationwide, featuring special menus, self-care activities, and other opportunities to promote togetherness. Campuses will showcase a "Good For You, Good For The Planet" menu with meal concepts designed to lower carbon impacts and provide functional benefits for students. Students will also have the chance to participate in ten unique Thought-Ful experiences to promote self-care and mindfulness, with themes that promote movement, trying something new, and being present in the moment.

"Self-care is top-of-mind for today's college students, and we wanted to create an event that promotes well-being while also spreading joy and positivity to others on campus," said Eva Wojtalewski, CEO at Chartwells Higher Education. "We're hopeful that the variety of wellness themes help students bring Thought-Ful to life on campus in their own unique ways, and we're excited to see how campus communities come together through this event."

During Thought-Ful, students have the chance to participate in activities that revolve around doing good, enjoying the moment, connecting with friends, trying new things, and encouraging wellness and joy. Activities vary from campus to campus and can include giveaways of kindness, therapy dogs, social mixers, classes for new hobbies, and more.

Thought-Ful also places a special emphasis on nourishing the body and mind, as well as the planet, during Earth Month. In addition to the "Good For You, Good For The Planet" menu, Chartwells' dining halls nationwide have climate-friendly menu labels that indicate meals with lower carbon impacts through its partnership with HowGood.

Thought-Ful is another example of how Chartwells is bringing students across the nation together in memorable ways through the Joy-Ful campaign. For more information on Chartwells and Thought-Ful, please visit http://chartwellshighered.com/.

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services



Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and guest service at over 300 college and universities in the United States. Chartwells is re-inventing the on-campus dining experience by investing in high-tech, food-infused social spaces that bring students and people together to promote meaningful relationships and interactions. The company's excellence in culinary, nutrition, technology, and sustainability brings truly unique dining experiences to every campus.

Learn more about how Chartwells is creating joy in campus dining and preparing students for success at www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com , www.DineonCampus.com .

About The Jed Foundation (JED)



JED is a leading nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. We're partnering with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems. We're equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We're encouraging community awareness, understanding, and action for young adult mental health.

Connect with JED! Email | X (formerly Twitter) | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Snapchat | Pinterest | TikTok

Media Contact

Meredith Rosenberg

914-935-5326

[email protected]

SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education