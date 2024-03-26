Chartwells Higher Education's Women in Culinary Program Empowers Female Chefs During Women's History Month and Beyond

The Women in Culinary program provides mentorship, hands-on experience, and development opportunities to advance women in the culinary field

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Women's History Month, recognized leader in contract foodservice management Chartwells Higher Education is highlighting its Women in Culinary program to reshape the culinary industry by empowering women in the kitchen. This Compass-wide initiative equips female chefs with the comprehensive culinary skills, confidence, and professional development opportunities needed to become leaders in their field.

The culinary industry needs initiatives that foster inclusivity, equity, and opportunities for female chefs. Despite the talent and passion women bring to the culinary world, only 22.5% of chefs worldwide are women.

"Our goal with the Women in Culinary program is to create a dedicated outlet for female chefs to network, sharpen their skills, share their stories, and empower one another," said Allison Trinkle, Vice President of Culinary Development & Women in Culinary Programming, Chartwells Higher Education. "Through advanced training, hands-on mentorship, and regular meetings, we've fostered a powerful network of female chefs nationwide. The program underlines Chartwells Higher Education and Compass Group's commitment to the development, empowerment, and success of their female culinarians, and I look forward to the program's continued growth."

The Women in Culinary program supports Chartwells' overarching mission to enable employees to excel in their careers and ascend to leadership roles through workshops, mentorship programs, and networking events. Chartwells recognizes the importance of allyship and mentorship in breaking down barriers and creating an inclusive culinary landscape. By engaging allies and non-chef industry leaders to serve as mentors, meaningful connections and collaboration allow all involved to succeed.

"As a long-time member and now champion for Chartwells' chapter of Women in Culinary, I can attest firsthand how this program has helped me find my voice and become more empowered in my role," said Sarah Bodner, Executive Chef. "This program has not only influenced my career trajectory at Chartwells Higher Education but has also transformed me into a champion and ally for fellow female culinarians. I'm thrilled to embark on this journey alongside numerous talented women chefs who inspire me every day."

A testament to its commitment to an inclusive workforce, Newsweek recently named Compass Group one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2024" and one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024".



About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and award-winning guest service within over 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles, and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com , www.DineonCampus.com.

