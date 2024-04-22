Chartwells Higher Education Unveils Planet Eats℠, a First-of-its-Kind Climate-Friendly, Healthy, and Plant-Forward Residential Dining Experience, to Celebrate Earth Day

Every element of Planet Eats is designed with sustainability at its core

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized leader in contract foodservice management Chartwells Higher Education has announced the launch of Planet Eats℠, a new dining experience focused on showcasing sustainability commitments around food. Students at Western Washington University are the first to experience Planet Eats' climate-friendly dining concept that serves low-carbon meals, celebrates planetary heroes, and educates students on sustainable food choices.

College students are becoming more conscious of their food choices and the impacts they have. 70% of Gen-Zers said they have given thought to whether or not their foods and beverages were produced in a sustainable way. Planet Eats not only highlights meals that are more sustainably produced, but showcases the positive impact students can make on the planet through their dining choices.

Planet Eats is dedicated to reducing food related emissions, while utilizing tools such as climate labeling and waste tracking to showcase impact. Planet Eats will play a vital role in the overall climate action plan for partner institutions.

"Chartwells' commitment to climate-friendly dining shines through at Planet Eats in a multitude of ways," said Monalisa Prasad, VP of Sustainability of Chartwells Higher Education. "Not only are we providing healthy, sustainable, and inclusive food options, but we are creating an opportunity for students to learn about how they can help the planet through their meal choices."

To give students more insights into the impact their food choices can have, ingredients such as cage-free eggs or non-GMO products are highlighted around the area. Menus include fresh, seasonal, and local ingredients and create inclusive menus, such as the plant-forward allergen-free station featuring a vegan entree made without the top 9 allergens. All stations are plant-forward, offering menu items like spicy lentil and cauliflower scramble, vegan cinnamon French toast with pumpkin spice syrup, Nashville hot mushroom sandwich with tangy slaw and vegan Roman pizza with white beans and rosemary.

"As I learn more and more about sustainability and the changes occurring in our environment, it is becoming increasingly important to me to have some control over the impact my choices have on the environment," said Western Washington student Joshua LaMorre. "Through Planet Eats, Chartwells is providing me the chance to be more informed, empowered, and conscious of how my food consumption affects the planet so I can make better choices."

