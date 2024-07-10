Chartwells Higher Education Introduces Elevated "Supper Club" Dining Experiences on College Campuses

The first-of-its-kind program brings students across the country together for reimagined yet nostalgic dining set in an intimate atmosphere that fosters conversation and connection

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract foodservice management, unveiled its latest innovative dining initiative, Supper Club, to reimagine campus dining nationwide. This first-of-its-kind program introduces elevated dining experiences on college campuses, uniting students for memorable meals that blend sophistication with nostalgia and foster engaging conversations and meaningful connections.

Inspired by the success of Chartwells' award-winning JoyFul campaign, Supper Club is designed to connect students through unparalleled dining experiences. At Supper Club, dining locations are transformed into a unique dining ambiance that can be customized based on campus and student interests. Students have the option to gather together around communal tables where they can share meals and conversation in a family-style setting. At some locations, associates will act as "hosts," engaging with students in a whole new way with fresh flowers, cloth napkins, and elegant decor to emulate an elevated dining experience.

Research shows Gen Z is the most nostalgic generation of all, craving the cultural phenomena and trends of the past in the modern day. This desire, coupled with student feedback and insights from Chartwells' IGNITE student advisory board, brought the Supper Club concept to life, which offers flexible programming tailored to each campus. Every Supper Club will be customized to the unique needs and preferences of its campus community.

"Our commitment to enhancing student life goes beyond providing nourishment; it's about creating memorable moments of joy and connection through food," says Eva Wojtalewski, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "Supper Club not only elevates dining experiences in new and unique ways but also celebrates the communal spirit of college life, bringing students together to savor delicious food, experience something fresh yet nostalgic, and forge lasting friendships."

Piloting at select schools this fall, Supper Club offers an enticing array of culinary themes, including Dim Sum, Regional BBQ, Sunday Brunch, Pasta Dinner, and Mezze, with menus curated by Chartwells' culinarians to cater to a diverse range of palates. Events are being planned for the fall and include themed dinners in partnership with student groups, live music, seasonal mocktail bars, cooking workshops, and guest chef appearances, enriching campus life and fostering a sense of community. Available to millions of students nationwide starting in the spring 2025 semester, Supper Club represents Chartwells' ongoing commitment to enhancing the student experience through innovative dining solutions.

For more information on Chartwells Higher Education, please visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com.

About Chartwells Higher Education

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and guest service at over 300 colleges and universities in the United States. Chartwells is re-inventing the on-campus dining experience by investing in high-tech, food-infused social spaces that bring students and people together to promote meaningful relationships and interactions. The company's excellence in culinary, nutrition, technology, and sustainability brings truly unique dining experiences to every campus. Learn more about how Chartwells is creating joy in campus dining and preparing students for success at www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.DineonCampus.com.

Media Contact

Meredith Rosenberg

[email protected]

SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education