Chartwells Higher Education Launches New International Dining Experience Focused on Authentic Global Flavors

Chartwells Higher Education

21 Sep, 2023, 14:05 ET

United Table offers unique global cuisines and helps students celebrate different cultures

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized leader in contract foodservice management Chartwells Higher Education has announced United Table, a new dining experience focused on global flavors. Students at Northeastern University and the University of Illinois Chicago are the first to experience United Table's bold, modern dining experience that celebrates the stories of cultures, cuisines, and people around the world through authentic dishes, ingredients, and cooking techniques.

Research from the Institute of International Education (IIE) shows international student enrollment in higher education is on the rise. According to IIE's Fall 2022 Snapshot on International Student Enrollment, the number of new international students enrolled at U.S. institutions increased by 7% last year, building on the 80% rebound in new enrollments during the previous academic year. With United Table, Chartwells is creating a tailored dining location that not only meets the needs and wants of international students but opens the door for all students to experience new cultures through food.

"There's something special about sharing a meal with friends, family, and even people you've never met before, which is why we're always looking to create food-forward initiatives that bring students together," said Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "We hope United Tables gives international students a taste of home while also encouraging others to engage with new cultures, people, and foods and ultimately create more meaningful interactions with one another."

Chartwells' culinarians conducted extensive market research and taste tests to create the United Table's special menu, which features a variety of concepts and recipes such as: 

  • Asian kitchens featuring Korean fried chicken, pulled pork banh mi, and chicken biryani
  • Mediterranean kitchens featuring Turkish ezme salad, beef shawarma, and shatta chicken
  • Latin kitchens featuring birria tacos, Jamaican jerk chicken, and arepas
  • Global breakfast options featuring English breakfast, calentado, and Japanese fluffy pancakes

"As an international student, when you're away from home, food is something that you really miss because its flavors take you back to happy memories of where you grew up," says a third-year Northeastern student from Greece. "It's been a challenge to find traditional foods in the States so it's a very comforting feeling to be able to come to the dining hall and have something that takes you back to home and makes you feel comfortable."

For more information on United Table please visit chartwellshighered.com.

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and guest service at over 300 college and universities in the United States. Chartwells is re-inventing the on-campus dining experience by investing in high-tech, food-infused social spaces that bring students and people together to promote meaningful relationships and interactions. The company's excellence in culinary, nutrition, technology, and sustainability brings truly unique dining experiences to every campus.

Learn more about how Chartwells is creating joy in campus dining and preparing students for success at www.ChartwellsHigherEd.comwww.DineonCampus.com.

SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education

