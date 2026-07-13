Chartwells Higher Education Launches the Campus Dining Signal, a New Insights Report Identifying What's Next in the Student Experience

New report from Chartwells spotlights the cultural, technological, and behavioral shifts shaping higher education's future

Powered by input from more than 100,000 students, along with a broader industry research and higher education trend analysis

Provides forward-looking insights to help campuses understand and prepare for the experiences Gen Alpha will expect

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education today announced the Campus Dining Signal, a new insights report designed to help colleges and universities identify emerging cultural, behavioral, and technological shifts reshaping higher education and make more informed decisions around student engagement, retention, and outcomes.

Unlike traditional trend reports that focus on what's happening today, the Campus Dining Signal examines early indicators of change—or "signals"—and how they'll converge to shape the future of campus life. The quarterly insight series is powered by Chartwells' extensive proprietary data, including more than 107,000 student surveys, Ignite Student Advisory Board, and hundreds of focus groups, coupled with broader secondary research to help institutions anticipate and prepare for what's next.

"The greatest opportunities for universities rarely come from a single, isolated trend; they emerge when multiple shifts in behavior, technology, and health begin to overlap," said Janelle Craft, Vice President of Insights at Chartwells Higher Education. "By understanding where these signals converge, institutions can identify emerging opportunities, close operational gaps, and make more informed decisions about the future of the student experience."

The report identifies the top signals currently transforming student expectations and highlights how these shifts will influence everything from campus engagement and dining operations to student wellbeing and career preparedness.

Connection must be designed. Nearly seven in 10 Gen Z adults report feelings of loneliness, underscoring students' growing desires for experiences that intentionally foster belonging and community.

Nearly seven in 10 Gen Z adults report feelings of loneliness, underscoring students' growing desires for experiences that intentionally foster belonging and community. Students expect personalization by default. More than 80% of Gen Z expect personalized experiences across both digital and physical environments, creating demand for services that adapt to individual needs in real time.

More than 80% of Gen Z expect personalized experiences across both digital and physical environments, creating demand for services that adapt to individual needs in real time. Students are living in a time-compressed environment. Low-friction, mobile-first experiences are no longer differentiators, but expectations.

Low-friction, mobile-first experiences are no longer differentiators, but expectations. Food is becoming a performance system. Students increasingly view food through the lens of energy, focus, wellbeing, and long-term health. Protein-forward menu items continue to gain traction on college campuses, for students and student-athletes.

Students increasingly view food through the lens of energy, focus, wellbeing, and long-term health. Protein-forward menu items continue to gain traction on college campuses, for students and student-athletes. The value of higher education is under scrutiny. As students seek stronger returns on their educational investment, every aspect of campus life has an opportunity to contribute to career readiness and real-world success.

The report also identifies six "convergence zones," or areas where multiple signals intersect to create the greatest opportunities for innovation. These convergence zones offer a roadmap for how institutions can evolve campus services to better meet changing student expectations. Among them are dining as a campus social operating system, dining as a platform for career and outcomes readiness, and the growing need for personalized experiences powered by data and technology.

"Students are telling us, in so many ways, that the campus experience needs to feel more personal, more connected, and more responsive to real life," said Eva Wojtalewski, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "The Campus Dining Signal gives us a clearer view of where those expectations are headed, but the real value is in how we use that intelligence to shape innovation across campus dining, creating new services, experiences and everyday moments where students feel seen, supported, and part of a community."

The Campus Dining Signal Report is part of Chartwells' broader commitment to helping colleges and universities navigate change through research, innovation, and student-centered design. The report complements Chartwells' annual Campus Dining Index (CDI), which tracks current student dining preferences and behaviors. Together, the reports provide institutions with a comprehensive view of student expectations, offering both a snapshot of today's priorities and a forward-looking framework for what's next.

Click here to download the full 2026 Campus Dining Signal Report.

About Chartwells Higher Education

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract foodservice management, hospitality, and guest service at more than 320 colleges and universities across the United States. Chartwells delivers "Dining, Made Personal" through quality, craveable food and dining programs tailored to each campus and designed around real student life. With signature service and meaningful connections, Chartwells partners with institutions to co-create campus experiences that make students and guests feel seen and welcomed.

SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education