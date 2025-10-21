Chartwells Higher Education Leads the Industry in Experiential Learning Innovation

From hands-on internships to entrepreneurial initiatives, Chartwells' programs help students gain real-world skills and make lasting campus and career impacts

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education is paving new pathways for experiential education by integrating innovative learning and professional development opportunities into campus programs.

Through strategic partnerships and customized educational experiences, Chartwells is redefining the role of dining services. It is further engaging students in hands-on learning opportunities that emphasize collaboration, creativity, and personal growth. These programs enrich the college experience and empower students to make meaningful impacts on their campuses, careers, and communities.

"Every partnership we build is about more than dining. It's about creating opportunities for students to learn through connection," said Eva Wojtalewski, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "When we design experiences that blend education, community and care, we're helping students develop skills and relationships that last far beyond their time on campus."

Here are five programs leading the way in experiential learning:

IGNITE: The First-Of-Its-Kind Student Advisory Board. As the industry's first national student dining advisory board, IGNITE enables students and Chartwells leaders to brainstorm new ideas and concepts related to technology, event programming, mental health initiatives, and more. Chartwells welcomed its largest class ever this year with new additions such as the Brew Tank, which serves as a forum for Chartwells leaders to pitch new innovations and dining concepts for students to refine and evolve in real-time. Student Success Internships: Building Career Readiness. Offering 10 career focused tracks, this internship program has graduated hundreds of students since its launch in 2017. Many alumni have transitioned into full-time roles with Chartwells and are still here many years later, showcasing investment in long-term professional growth. Illinois College Teaching Kitchen Series: Culinary Education in Action. With over 270 participants, this program merges hands-on cooking with academic reflection. Students earn convocation credits through participation, which not only supports their progress toward graduation requirements but also helps them develop lifelong, transferable career skills. Incorporating reflection questions, this series reinforces the learning process, fosters self-awareness among students, and connects their culinary experiences to broader health and wellness goals. Carnegie Mellon University Restaurant Builder Course: From Concept to Creation. This innovative course gives students the opportunity to bring their entrepreneurial ideas to life by designing, branding, and launching their own dining concepts. Merging business theory with real-world hospitality operations, the program challenges students to think like restauranters, balancing creativity, strategy, and guest experience. The success of the student-run Capital Grains, a salad and grain bowl dining concept that's in its sixth semester of operation, played a major role in developing this course. Babson College: Student-Led Roger's Pub & Grille. Roger's Pub & Grille serves as a platform for student entrepreneurship and culinary innovation. Chartwells created a ghost kitchen within the pub to host student pop-ups, giving them hands-on opportunities to bring their food concepts to life. One standout, Desi Eats, a fast-casual, health-focused Indian concept, was developed by a current student through an 18-month collaboration with Chartwells that refined procurement, recipes, marketing, and operations. The semester-long takeover showcased authentic flavors and creativity while providing students with real-world leadership and management experience that extends beyond campus.

"It's incredible to see how far Student Success has come since we first imagined the concept and launched the pilot," said Kristin Frazier, founding member and the program's current Director. "We've built this by truly listening to students, refining, evolving, and strengthening it with their feedback. Watching it grow into something that's changing lives and launching careers has been nothing short of inspiring."

Chartwells Higher Education is revolutionizing the campus dining landscape by intertwining it with experiential learning opportunities that extend beyond the classroom. By fostering collaboration, innovation, and hands-on involvement through initiatives like the IGNITE and the Student Success Program, Chartwells is committed to nurturing student growth and entrepreneurship. As they continue to empower students to make lasting impacts within their communities, Chartwells is not just redefining dining services; they are enriching the overall educational journey. To learn more, visit https://chartwellshighered.com/.

