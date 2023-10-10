Chartwells Higher Education Sponsors First-of-its-Kind National Student Dining Advisory Board

News provided by

Chartwells Higher Education

10 Oct, 2023, 12:20 ET

"IGNITE" aims to encourage student thought leadership and collaboration across the country

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract foodservice management, has launched "IGNITE," a first-of-its-kind National Student Dining Advisory Board. IGNITE enables students across the country to come together virtually and provide thought leadership on campus dining programs.

Through IGNITE, Chartwells representatives will share new ideas during each virtual meeting to gather feedback and direction from students. Some topics may include new concepts or technology, new products, events, mental health initiatives, and more.

IGNITE offers students the opportunity to be a voice for their campuses, collaborate, and meet peers regardless of their locations, be the first to learn about new dining innovations, have a voice in shaping dining experiences, and learn about intern and career opportunities on the Chartwells team.

"We believe that students are at the heart of the campus dining experience, and IGNITE is a testament to our commitment to listen, learn, and collaborate with them," said Henry Howard, VP Marketing for Chartwells Higher Education. "Through IGNITE, we are excited to discuss innovation in campus dining and provide a place where students' voices will help shape their culinary experiences. We invite students to join us on this exciting culinary adventure together."

Each student will be asked to join a one-hour virtual Zoom discussion once every six weeks and actively participate in the meetings to provide honest feedback. Through this unique, innovative group, students not only have a voice but get to participate in an exciting movement.

To learn more about Chartwells Higher Education, click here.

About Chartwells Higher Education
Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and guest service at over 300 college and universities in the United States. Chartwells is re-inventing the on-campus dining experience by investing in high-tech, food-infused social spaces that bring students and people together to promote meaningful relationships and interactions. The company's excellence in culinary, nutrition, technology, and sustainability brings truly unique dining experiences to every campus.

Media Contact
Meredith Rosenberg
914-935-5326
[email protected]

SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

