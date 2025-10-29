Chartwells Higher Education Unveils "Milestones," A New Way to Connect Dining with Student Development

From first bite to final farewell, every meal becomes a meaningful moment on the student journey

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education , a recognized leader in contract foodservice management, is unveiling "Milestones", a new signature engagement program that supports, celebrates, and connects students throughout their entire collegiate experience. Built to champion students from their first campus tour all the way to graduation and beyond, Milestones integrates the dining experience into the core of campus life, acknowledging the unique emotional and developmental stages of each year.

Research shows that when students feel connected to each other, their campus, and their environment, they are more likely to succeed and graduate. Because dining is one of the few places every student visits regularly, it serves as a natural hub for building a sense of belonging and creating joy. Milestones harnesses that potential, transforming Chartwells Higher Education's dining program into a continuous support system that offers targeted engagements and events aligned with academic phases throughout the year.

"The college experience is a continuous stream of growth, challenges, and achievements, and our dining programs are supportive threads throughout," said Eva Wojtalewski, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "Milestones demonstrates our commitment to being present for every major moment with meaningful, phase-specific support that ensures students are ready to succeed both on campus and long after."

The program is structured around several developmental phases, each providing customized engagement across four years:

Freshmen: Figuring It Out Phase – Focused on welcoming new students, easing their transitions, and helping them navigate campus life while building a foundation of belonging.

– Focused on welcoming new students, easing their transitions, and helping them navigate campus life while building a foundation of belonging. Sophomores: Thriving and Exploring Phase – Dedicated to promoting growth, community, and campus pride through shared experiences and participation in campus traditions.

– Dedicated to promoting growth, community, and campus pride through shared experiences and participation in campus traditions. Juniors and Seniors: Preparing for What's Next Phase – Focused on turning campus experiences into real-world readiness through social etiquette events, hands-on experiential learning, and career placement opportunities that help students thrive after graduation.

To anchor these phases, Milestones features three signature campus-wide celebrations tied to academic moments. The school year kicks off with a First Bite event, an exciting welcome marking the first meal on campus and the first step in each student's journey ahead. The Campus Life Festival takes place in February as a mid-year boost designed to build community, re-energize students, and celebrate campus pride. The End-of-Year Send-Off celebrates the achievements of graduating students, honoring growth, legacy, and the next chapter.

Milestones integrates with existing programs from Chartwells Higher Education, like First Year Eats, Supper Club, Teaching Kitchens, and Student Success internships, to create a comprehensive support system for students at any point in their college careers. By bolstering student engagement and career readiness, Milestones contributes to a successful and thriving campus environment. The program will launch in 2026 at colleges and universities across the country.

To learn more about Chartwells' commitment to culinary excellence and student engagement, visit https://chartwellshighered.com/ .

About Chartwells Higher Education

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and guest service at over 320 colleges and universities in the United States. Chartwells is re-inventing the on-campus dining experience by investing in high-tech, food-infused social spaces that bring students and people together to promote meaningful relationships and interactions. The company's excellence in culinary, nutrition, technology, and sustainability brings truly unique dining experiences to every campus.

Learn more about how Chartwells is creating joy in campus dining and preparing students for success at www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com , www.DineonCampus.com .

