Chartwells Higher Education's "Delight-Ful" Event is Back with Dine and Delight Menus and Over 1 Million Acts of Kindness to Date

News provided by

Chartwells Higher Education

01 Feb, 2024, 10:21 ET

Delight-Ful, a week-long event, boasts professional development activities and random acts of kindness

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, today announced the return of "Delight-Ful," a nationwide initiative aimed at promoting and inspiring random acts of kindness throughout campus communities. As part of Chartwells' award-winning Joy-Ful campaign, Delight-Ful will take place from February 12 to February 16, 2024, and is focused on lighting the week up with kindness.

Delight-Ful will feature communal activities and opportunities to spread joy. Chartwells will provide a Dine and Delight menu, which is focused on unique and trendy foods that are popular among students. This includes all-day breakfast items like waffle, hashbrown, and egg breakfast bowls, dessert pizzas such as Funfetti and s'mores, and shareable delights that include dill pickle hamburger pizza and spicy California sushi rolls with sriracha aioli.

Chartwells is also encouraging connections through the Dine and Delight menu and at tables with conversation starters placed at tables, paper tablecloths for students to color or write words of encouragement on, fun centerpieces, a pop-up cotton candy station with glow lights as sticks, and prizes.

"Delight-Ful has always been a way for students to connect and give back to the community, so we're excited to host events for students to dine together and showcase their delight for the communities they live in," said Salli Darden, Chief Brand Officer, Chartwells Higher Education. "Providing students with the opportunity to connect with other colleagues and the community through outreach activities and food is a priority for Chartwells."

During Delight-Ful, Chartwells' associates, students, and staff will collectively carry out random acts of kindness nationwide – to date, Delight-Ful has encouraged over 1 million acts of kindness during Delight-Ful events. For the community, these acts include soup kits or clothing bundles to donate on students' behalf, magnet boards with positive messages on display, pay-it-forward cards, therapy dogs, and yoga classes to promote self-care.

This year, campuses may also partner with various career success organizations on campus to host development events for students to encourage professional development and acts of kindness to themselves. This may include workshops focused on resume and LinkedIn-building, professional headshots, career service tables, and more.

Delight-Ful is another example of how Chartwells is bringing students across the nation together in memorable ways through the Joy-Ful campaign. For more information on Chartwells and Delight-Ful, please visit http://chartwellshighered.com/.

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services
Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and award-winning guest service within over 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles, and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com or www.DineonCampus.com.

Contact: 
Meredith Rosenberg
914-935-5326
meredith.rosenberg@compass-usa.com

SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education

Also from this source

Chartwells Higher Education Launches 'First Year Eats' Program to Foster Inclusive College Experience for Incoming College and University Students

Chartwells Higher Education Launches 'First Year Eats' Program to Foster Inclusive College Experience for Incoming College and University Students

Recognized leader in contract foodservice management Chartwells Higher Education today announced the launch of "First Year Eats," an innovative...
New Data Finds Student Demand for Low-Impact Meals Increases After Climate Labeling Menu Additions

New Data Finds Student Demand for Low-Impact Meals Increases After Climate Labeling Menu Additions

Last year, millions of U.S. students started seeing the social and environmental impacts of the food they ate through an exclusive climate labeling...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.