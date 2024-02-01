Chartwells Higher Education's "Delight-Ful" Event is Back with Dine and Delight Menus and Over 1 Million Acts of Kindness to Date

Delight-Ful, a week-long event, boasts professional development activities and random acts of kindness

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, today announced the return of "Delight-Ful," a nationwide initiative aimed at promoting and inspiring random acts of kindness throughout campus communities. As part of Chartwells' award-winning Joy-Ful campaign, Delight-Ful will take place from February 12 to February 16, 2024, and is focused on lighting the week up with kindness.

Delight-Ful will feature communal activities and opportunities to spread joy. Chartwells will provide a Dine and Delight menu, which is focused on unique and trendy foods that are popular among students. This includes all-day breakfast items like waffle, hashbrown, and egg breakfast bowls, dessert pizzas such as Funfetti and s'mores, and shareable delights that include dill pickle hamburger pizza and spicy California sushi rolls with sriracha aioli.

Chartwells is also encouraging connections through the Dine and Delight menu and at tables with conversation starters placed at tables, paper tablecloths for students to color or write words of encouragement on, fun centerpieces, a pop-up cotton candy station with glow lights as sticks, and prizes.

"Delight-Ful has always been a way for students to connect and give back to the community, so we're excited to host events for students to dine together and showcase their delight for the communities they live in," said Salli Darden, Chief Brand Officer, Chartwells Higher Education. "Providing students with the opportunity to connect with other colleagues and the community through outreach activities and food is a priority for Chartwells."

During Delight-Ful, Chartwells' associates, students, and staff will collectively carry out random acts of kindness nationwide – to date, Delight-Ful has encouraged over 1 million acts of kindness during Delight-Ful events. For the community, these acts include soup kits or clothing bundles to donate on students' behalf, magnet boards with positive messages on display, pay-it-forward cards, therapy dogs, and yoga classes to promote self-care.

This year, campuses may also partner with various career success organizations on campus to host development events for students to encourage professional development and acts of kindness to themselves. This may include workshops focused on resume and LinkedIn-building, professional headshots, career service tables, and more.

Delight-Ful is another example of how Chartwells is bringing students across the nation together in memorable ways through the Joy-Ful campaign. For more information on Chartwells and Delight-Ful, please visit http://chartwellshighered.com/ .

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and award-winning guest service within over 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles, and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com or www.DineonCampus.com .

Contact:

Meredith Rosenberg

914-935-5326

meredith.rosenberg@compass-usa.com

SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education