Chartwells K12 is Thinking Outside the Lunchbox with their Top Ten Food Trends for Kids in 2025

School chefs and dietitians weigh in on what kids want to see in cafeterias and on kitchen tables

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over chicken nuggets and plain pasta, kids' cafeteria menus aren't what they used to be! Today's young diners are more adventurous than ever, embracing bold flavors, global cuisines, and creative presentations that rival what's trending for adults. From spicy dishes that pack just the right kick to build-your-own bowls and Instagram-worthy healthy treats, the latest food trends for kids are all about blending fun, flavor, and nutrition. To meet the demand, culinary experts and registered dietitians from Chartwells K12 used their insights from serving 2.2 million meals a day to students at 4,500 schools across the country to identify the top 10 food trends for kids in 2025, proving that when it comes to food, kids are ready to think outside the lunchbox.

Chartwells K12 2025 Food Trends

"Our top priority is creating menu items that kids genuinely love to eat, and we do that by listening to the students we serve," said Chef Peter Gilhooly, Senior Vice President – Culinary, Chartwells K12. "We bring innovation to the cafeteria by collaborating with kids to craft meals that are not only exciting and delicious but also healthy, meeting their evolving preferences and fueling their busy days."

Chartwells K12's top 10 food trends for kids in 2025 are:

Bowl'd Over – A healthy, fully customizable meal all in one convenient bowl? Don't mind if we do! The warm bowl trend brings a mix of tasty ingredients like grains, proteins, veggies, and sauces, all layered in a way that's colorful and exciting to eat, while a cold bowl offers nutrient-rich acai or a smoothie base with unlimited toppings. From a hearty Ginger Chicken and Edamame Bowl or Baja Pork Rice Bowl to the refreshing Mango Chili-Lime Smoothie Bowl, the options are limitless!



Inclusive Ingredients – With accommodating ingredients at the forefront, this culinary trend ensures every student has a seat at the table and something delicious on their plate. From perfectly spiced halal taco meat to vegetarian Sopes Polenta, inclusive ingredients honor diverse dietary needs without compromising flavor. Think plant-based entrees, nut-free options, and dishes inspired by cultures worldwide, all coming together to create a unifying experience for everyone.



Crunch Time – Mealtime should be a sensory experience, especially for kids. In addition to adding fun texture to foods, crunchy options provide stimulation and even health benefits. But don't reach for the chips and pretzels just yet – instead, stick to a crunchy Veggie and Hummus Bento Box and Roasted Beet Crisps, or grab a Mixed Berry Yogurt Parfait with granola to make every bite count.



(Healthy) Little Treats – "Little treat culture" has trickled down to Gen Z and Gen Alpha thanks to social media, and who can blame them for wanting a little reward for completing a hard task or making it through the school day?! This trend puts a healthy twist on the viral concept, swapping added sugars for nutritious ingredients. A Black Bean Brownie, Apple Cranberry Crisp, and Sunbutter Banana Pizza are just a few of the healthy little treats kids are enjoying at school!



Earth Conscious Eats – When it comes to sustainability, it's no secret that eating fresh, local foods benefits the planet as much as people. Plus, it's fun for kids to learn about what grows right in their area or community, from apples in the fall to juicy strawberries in the summer. Eating local makes meals more exciting and helps kids understand where their food comes from. Whether it's through farm-to-school initiatives or an opportunity to support local farmers at school, eating local and in season is a delicious way to support their hometowns and stay healthy!



Global Flavors – Next stop: a flavor-filled adventure! Taking a cue from restaurant trends, kids are no longer bound to the cuisine they're used to at home, expanding their palettes through a variety of global flavors. From exploring the spices of Korea with a Daikon Radish Salad and the Kimchi Tofu Grain Bowl to trying Mexican-inspired comfort foods like the Brisket Tostada, they're choosing their own culinary adventure.



Putting the Fun in Functional – Today's kids are busier than ever, and when they stop to fuel up, they're looking for snacks and meals that taste good and help them stay alert, calm, and confident for whatever the day may bring. By consistently incorporating foods like a Cucumber Apple Salad or a Strawberry Spinach Salad, they're focused on getting the biggest boost for their bite!



"Newstalgic" Recipes – The perfect blend of old and new, the newstalgic trend brings a fresh twist to the comforting classics kids know and love by reimagining familiar dishes with creative updates, keeping the nostalgic warmth while adding a modern flair. Think mac and cheese elevated with BBQ pulled pork, or sandwiches reinvented as bite-sized buffalo chicken sliders with a spicy kick. Newstalgia is all about honoring cherished food memories while embracing today's flavors and techniques.



Spice is Nice – Spices like chili, paprika, and sriracha finding their way into kid-friendly dishes has only fueled the fire! This trend isn't just about the heat through; it's about flavor exploration, helping kids discover the exciting world of spices in a fun and approachable way. Chartwells recently introduced their What's Shaking spice station to cafeterias, giving kids a chance to add a hit of flavor to their lunchtime favorites without any extra sodium!



Bold and Briny – Fermented foods bring a fun, flavorful punch to meals for any kid bold enough to give them a try. Packed with probiotics, pickled and fermented foods deliver a gut-friendly, delicious surprise. From Pickled Red Onions to Spicy Pickled Vegetable Slaw, the bold and briny trend turns ordinary ingredients into extraordinary experiences.

As the leading food service partner for schools serving school districts across nearly 40 states, Chartwells K12 assembled its fifth annual food trends for kids list by drawing on decades of experience and expertise in understanding children's food preferences.

About Chartwells K12

Chartwells K12's goal is to make sure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in, by serving food kids love to eat and creating custom dining programs. With more than 17,000 associates in 4,500 schools, ranging from large public institutions to small charter and private schools, Chartwells K12 is built on decades of food, education, and operational experience driven by top culinary, nutrition, wellness, and sustainability talent. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsK12.com .

