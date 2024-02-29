Chas Wurster Joins PrePass as Chief Technology Officer

Appointment reflects further investments to accelerate PrePass innovation and technology in delivering customer value

PHOENIX, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrePass, North America's leading commercial motor vehicle weigh station bypass and toll & violation management service, today announced the appointment of Chas Wurster as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Most recently, Wurster served as Chief Technology Officer for Platform Science, a leading telematics and IoT service company. Wurster will leverage his over two decades of entrepreneurship and technical leadership to shape the future of PrePass' product and technology strategy.

"We are excited to welcome Chas to the PrePass team," said Chris Murray, President of PrePass, LLC. "He brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving purposeful innovation in transportation technology that aligns with the PrePass purpose to improve highway safety and efficiency. With his leadership, we are confident we will continue to deliver meaningful value to our customers."

"I am excited to join the PrePass family and contribute to its legacy of innovation and excellence," added Chas Wurster, PrePass, LLC Chief Technology Officer. "Together with the talented PrePass team, I'm looking forward to delivering transformative solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers."

Wurstner holds a B.S. in Computer Science from Harvey Mudd College and an M.S. in Computer Science from The University of California San Diego.

About PrePass Safety Alliance:

PrePass Safety Alliance, the provider of the PrePass program, is a non-profit public-private partnership of state agencies and trucking industry leaders devoted to the safe, secure, and efficient use of North America's highway system. Through widespread deployment of PrePass® advanced technologies, the Alliance works to increase regulatory compliance in commercial vehicle operations while saving motor carriers time, fuel, and money. PrePass LLC, an Alliance subsidiary, is the operational entity for the PrePass program. To date, the Alliance has invested over $1 billion in services that improve safety, reduce truck-related emissions, and preserve highway infrastructure. Learn more at PrePassAlliance.org

About PrePass:

PrePass® is North America's most utilized and technologically advanced weigh station bypass and toll payment platform. Proven PrePass technologies enable safe, qualified motor carriers to bypass inspection facilities at highway speeds, saving them time, fuel, and money while reducing emissions. As the only provider to offer bypass and tolling solutions, PrePass technology allows fleets to regain control of toll costs, eliminate toll violations, and automatically resolve max toll disputes. PrePass is the only preclearance system developed, owned, and operated in the United States of America as well as the American Trucking Associations' only Endorsed Corporate Partner. That's why more than 105,000 fleets subscribe over 750,000 commercial vehicles to PrePass services. Learn more at PrePass.com

