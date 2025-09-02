Chase and The Points Guy Launch Sweepstakes in Support of Make-A-Wish

Entrants can donate to Make-A-Wish for the chance to win 1 million Chase

Ultimate Rewards® points for the trip of a lifetime

PHOENIX, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chase and The Points Guy (TPG) are teaming up for the launch of a new sweepstakes benefiting Make-A-Wish®, inviting supporters to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses and enter for a chance to win 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards® points and a private planning session for a bucket-list worthy trip with Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy.

This summer campaign, hosted by Prizeo, is part of the broader "Summer of Wishes" initiative and continues the shared commitment of Chase and TPG to transform lives through the power of travel.

"Summer is the busiest wish-granting season for Make-A-Wish – a time when thousands of families experience the joy, hope and inspiration that come with a wish. More than 75% of the time, those wishes involve travel, making travel partners critical to our mission," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish America. "Through this partnership with Chase and The Points Guy, we're inviting people to turn their everyday points into wishes that research shows can lead to better health outcomes and increased chances of survival."

Every donation supports travel wishes for children like Brynn, an enthusiastic bird watcher. Brynn's wish to visit Hawaii with her family provided her with renewed motivation during her battle with a vascular disorder. Her wish gave her family a chance to heal, laugh, and reconnect. Wishes are more than just trips. They're powerful moments that restore hope, joy, and a sense of normalcy to families when they need it most.

"We're honored to team up with Make-A-Wish and Chase to use travel as a force for good and help grant wishes to incredible kids like Brynn," said Kelly. "I've seen firsthand how powerful these moments can be for Make-A-Wish children and their entire families, and I hope everyone, from points beginners to frequent fliers, will join us in supporting this amazing cause."

Long-time supporter Kelly and TPG have partnered with Make-A-Wish since 2018. Through donations, fundraisers, and special experiences, TPG has helped make dreams come true for hundreds of wish kids and their families.

As part of its partnership with Make-A-Wish, Chase has donated millions of Ultimate Rewards points to help grant wishes for hundreds of children, including Brynn. Chase cardmembers can also support Make-A-Wish by donating at wish.org/Chase and redeem Ultimate Rewards for the value of the donation by using Pay Yourself Back® through the Ultimate Rewards portal.

Learn how you can enter for a chance to win the trip of a lifetime and help wish kids like Brynn get their wishes granted by visiting prizeo.com/TPGWish.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 615,000 wishes worldwide; more than 390,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with assets of $4.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 85 million consumers and 7 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: Nearly 5,000 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, nearly 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

About The Points Guy

The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online site for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site's editorial content, newsletter and app consists of firsthand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides and immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, founder Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelancers around the globe. Today, TPG reaches 11 million unique monthly visitors and more than 4.4 million followers across social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok), and is committed to using travel as a positive force to educate communities, and support initiatives to promote equality and opportunity around the globe

About Charitybuzz/Prizeo

Charitybuzz is the leading impact marketplace for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive items, and unmatched access—all to benefit charitable causes. Through auctions, sweepstakes, an e-commerce shop, and a private concierge program, Charitybuzz has offered experiences with the world's most influential personalities, including George Clooney, Warren Buffett, Oprah, and Charlize Theron, raising millions of dollars for nonprofits including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Make-A-Wish®, ACLU, and thousands more.

Its sweepstakes product, Prizeo, offers the chance to win extraordinary prizes while supporting meaningful causes. With automatic entry available for a charitable donation of $10 or more and free entries available for every sweepstakes, Prizeo invites everyone to win big and make a difference.

SOURCE Make-A-Wish America