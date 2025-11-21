Make-A-Wish Named National Charity Partner for 15th Year in Subaru Share the Love® Event

Funds raised go directly toward making life-changing wishes possible for children battling critical illnesses

PHOENIX, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. has once again chosen Make-A-Wish® as a national charity partner for the Subaru Share the Love® Event, marking 15 consecutive years of collaboration. From November 20, 2025, through January 2, 2026, Subaru will donate $250* for every new vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of participating charities, including Make-A-Wish.

Since the partnership began in 2011, Subaru has contributed more than $38 million to Make-A-Wish, helping grant over 3,900 transformative wishes to children facing critical illnesses across the country. Subaru remains the organization's largest automotive donor.

"Make-A-Wish serves children fighting critical illnesses, and Subaru's Share the Love campaign helps turn their wishes into lasting strength and hope," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Each wish improves emotional and physical well-being, and most wish children go on to recover, an impact made possible by partners like Subaru."

The commitment of Subaru to Make-A-Wish is visible nationwide, including through its partnership with Make-A-Wish New Mexico and Garcia Subaru North. As part of the Subaru Share the Love Event, the retailer hosts two annual events that bring the community together in celebration and support of wish kids. Each October, the season kicks off with a festive Trunk or Treat in the retailer's parking lot, followed by the Holly Jolly Party in December, held in the showroom. These events welcome wish kids, their families, and local supporters for an evening of activities, treats, and gifts. Highlights include appearances by the 501st Legion, a reading of The Night Before Christmas by Santa Claus, and a special wish reveal—such as in 2024, when 7-year-old Kaleb learned his wish was being granted. Children also select from a variety of donated toys, and the event fosters connection between current wish kids and alumni.

"The act of giving back is woven into Subaru's DNA and the daily mission of our incredible charity partners," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, at Subaru of America, Inc. "The Subaru Share the Love Event empowers our owners and retailers to drive lasting change while sharing the season's greatest gifts: compassion and care."

In addition to national charities, Subaru retailers can select up to two local hometown charities to receive a minimum of $50 per vehicle sold or leased. In 2024, 32 retailers chose 23 local Make-A-Wish chapters, contributing to over $3.1 million in donations through last year's event.

To learn more about the Subaru Share the Love Event and if your local Subaru retailer has selected a Make-A-Wish chapter as a hometown charity, visit Subaru.com/share. To join Subaru and others in giving renewed hope and joy this season, visit wish.org/Subaru.

*Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 20, 2025, through January 2, 2026, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved hometown charities may also be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. In addition, for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered hometown charities. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 9, 2026. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by SOA.###

