Chase Infiniti and Viola Davis Grace the 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards in One-of-a-Kind LAGOS Looks

Mar 01, 2026, 00:05 ET

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LAGOS, the fine jewelry brand known for its signature Caviar designs, delivered effortless elegance at the 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards. Actresses Chase Infiniti and Viola Davis dazzled in luxurious, LAGOS statement styles.

One Battle After Another actress Chase Infiniti stunned in bold earrings from the LAGOS SML High Jewelry collection, featuring diamonds, rubellite and pearls. Curated and designed by Steven Michael Lagos, SML is a mesmerizing, opulent, one-of-a-kind collection that highlights Lagos's passion for unique gemstones.

"When looking to complete Chase's look tonight, LAGOS high jewelry was the perfect pairing, adding glamorous touches of rich, red rubellite and delicate pearls," said Wayman and Micah, Chase's stylists.

The picture of elegance and excellence, Viola Davis wore LAGOS SML High Jewelry Ruby Earrings as she accepted the Chairman's Award, which recognizes individuals who use their platform to drive significant social change, public service, and artistic excellence.  

LAGOS at the 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards:

Who: Actress Chase Infiniti

The Look:

  • LAGOS SML High Jewelry Rubellite & Pearl Tassel Earrings
  • LAGOS SML High Jewelry Rubellite & Diamond Ring

Who: Actress Viola Davis

The Look:

  • LAGOS SML High Jewelry Amethyst & Ruby Tassel Drop Earrings
  • LAGOS SML High Jewelry Ruby & Diamond Ring
  • LAGOS SML High Jewelry Rubellite Cabochon Ring
  • LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Diamond Stacking Ring

ABOUT LAGOS

Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and expert craftsmanship to offer modern, iconic styles for men and women. LAGOS was founded by master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection offers boldly unique styles that inspire confidence and encourage personal expression. LAGOS's national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire all who wear it. Beyond its classic Caviar collections, LAGOS is best known for Smart Caviar – the fine jewelry bracelet for the Apple Watch – offering elevated options to help wearers stay connected in style. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

