The Pitt Stars Fiona Dourif and Alexandra Metz Shine in LAGOS Jewelry at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards

Dourif's stylist Lindsay Flores noted, "Fiona's look is a modern take on classic Hollywood suiting - a nod to '20s and '30s screen sirens, but sharper. The Lanvin structure gives presence, and the LAGOS SML high jewelry adds a powerful, refined finish."

Co-star Alexandra Metz looked ethereal in SML High Jewelry and 18K Caviar Gold designs, which featured white and fancy color diamonds, amethyst and tiger's eye.

"When we discovered this dress in the Warner Bros. archive, we knew it carried a story all its own; a nod to the glamour and artistry of the 1920's, and a true statement for the occasion. To complete the narrative, we needed something equally rare and distinctive. LAGOS's one-of-a-kind and inspired pieces felt kismet! The perfect pairing to honor both the era and the moment," said Devin Roc, Metz's stylist.

LAGOS looks at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards include:

Who: Actress Fiona Dourif, Nominee, The Pitt

The Look:

LAGOS SML High Jewelry Sapphire, Emerald and Diamond Necklace

LAGOS SML High Jewelry Green Tourmaline Cabochon and Diamond Necklace

LAGOS SML High Jewelry Peridot Cushion Diamond Earrings

LAGOS Fizz Diamond Cluster Stud Earrings

LAGOS SML High Jewelry Sapphire and Diamond Link Ring

LAGOS SML High Jewelry Green Tourmaline Ring with Diamond Baguettes

LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Linear Diamond Ring

LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Diamond Ring

LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Sapphire Wave Bracelet

LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Emerald Wave Bracelet

LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Sapphire Spike Wave Bracelet

LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Emerald Spike Wave Bracelet

Who: Actress Alexandra Metz, Nominee, The Pitt

The Look:

LAGOS SML High Jewelry 18K Gold Floral Amethyst Earrings

LAGOS SML High Jewelry White and Fancy Color Diamond Ring

LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Fluted Tiger's Eye Ring

LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Meridian Diamond Ring

LAGOS Fizz Diamond Cluster Bracelet

LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Linear Diamond Bracelet

LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Diamond Spike Wave Bracelet

LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Amethyst Wrap Bracelet

ABOUT LAGOS

Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and expert craftsmanship to offer modern, iconic styles for men and women. LAGOS was founded by master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection offers boldly unique styles that inspire confidence and encourage personal expression. LAGOS's national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire all who wear it. Beyond its classic Caviar collections, LAGOS is best known for Smart Caviar – the fine jewelry bracelet for the Apple Watch – offering elevated options to help wearers stay connected in style. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

