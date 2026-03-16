Queen Latifah & Barry Keoghan Stunned in LAGOS Jewelry at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

News provided by

LAGOS

Mar 16, 2026, 15:01 ET

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LAGOS, the fine jewelry brand known for its signature Caviar designs, dressed some of today's most captivating talent at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Queen Latifah and Barry Keoghan commanded the carpet with luxurious LAGOS looks, including striking statement earrings, glamorous gemstone rings and diamond bracelets.

Multi-hyphenate actress, singer and producer Queen Latifah delivered a masterclass in confidence with sophisticated styles from the SML High Jewelry, 18K Caviar Gold and Fizz collections.

Actor Barry Keoghan paired his embroidered look with LAGOS for Men designs, including a bold Caviar beaded diamond bracelet and signet ring from the Anthem collection.

LAGOS looks at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party include:

Who: Actress & Singer Queen Latifah
The Look:

  • LAGOS SML High Jewelry Amethyst & Ruby Tassel Drop Earrings
  • LAGOS Embrace XO Diamond Necklace
  • LAGOS SML High Jewelry Versailles Rubellite & Rose Cut Diamond Ring
  • LAGOS SML High Jewelry Rubellite Cabochon Ring
  • LAGOS SML High Jewelry Oval Rubellite Ring
  • LAGOS Fizz Diamond Statement Bracelet
  • LAGOS Fizz Diamond Bracelet
  • LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Diamond Wave Bracelet
  • LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Diamond Wave Bracelet
  • LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Diamond Ruby Bracelet
  • LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Diamond Ruby Bracelet

Who: Actor Barry Keoghan 
The Look:

  • LAGOS Anthem Silver Curb Link Diamond Bracelet
  • LAGOS Anthem Black Diamond Signet Ring

ABOUT LAGOS
Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and expert craftsmanship to offer modern, iconic styles for men and women. LAGOS was founded by master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection offers boldly unique styles that inspire confidence and encourage personal expression. LAGOS's national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire all who wear it. Beyond its classic Caviar collections, LAGOS is best known for Smart Caviar – the fine jewelry bracelet for the Apple Watch – offering elevated options to help wearers stay connected in style. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

CONTACT:
Lauren Maxwell
Director, Public Relations & Celebrity
[email protected]
623-824-1393

SOURCE LAGOS

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

The Pitt Stars Fiona Dourif and Alexandra Metz Shine in LAGOS Jewelry at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards

The Pitt Stars Fiona Dourif and Alexandra Metz Shine in LAGOS Jewelry at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards

LAGOS, the fine jewelry brand known for its signature Caviar designs, brought modern glamour and timeless elegance to the 32nd Annual Actor Awards....
Chase Infiniti and Viola Davis Grace the 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards in One-of-a-Kind LAGOS Looks

Chase Infiniti and Viola Davis Grace the 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards in One-of-a-Kind LAGOS Looks

LAGOS, the fine jewelry brand known for its signature Caviar designs, delivered effortless elegance at the 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards. Actresses...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Precious Metals

Precious Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Jewelry

Jewelry

News Releases in Similar Topics