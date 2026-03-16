Queen Latifah & Barry Keoghan Stunned in LAGOS Jewelry at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Actor Barry Keoghan paired his embroidered look with LAGOS for Men designs, including a bold Caviar beaded diamond bracelet and signet ring from the Anthem collection.

LAGOS looks at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party include:

Who: Actress & Singer Queen Latifah

The Look:

LAGOS SML High Jewelry Amethyst & Ruby Tassel Drop Earrings

SML High Jewelry Amethyst & Ruby Tassel Drop Earrings LAGOS Embrace XO Diamond Necklace

Embrace XO Diamond Necklace LAGOS SML High Jewelry Versailles Rubellite & Rose Cut Diamond Ring

SML High Jewelry Versailles Rubellite & Rose Cut Diamond Ring LAGOS SML High Jewelry Rubellite Cabochon Ring

SML High Jewelry Rubellite Cabochon Ring LAGOS SML High Jewelry Oval Rubellite Ring

SML High Jewelry Oval Rubellite Ring LAGOS Fizz Diamond Statement Bracelet

Fizz Diamond Statement Bracelet LAGOS Fizz Diamond Bracelet

Fizz Diamond Bracelet LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Diamond Wave Bracelet

18K Caviar Gold Diamond Wave Bracelet LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Diamond Wave Bracelet

18K Caviar Gold Diamond Wave Bracelet LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Diamond Ruby Bracelet

18K Caviar Gold Diamond Ruby Bracelet LAGOS 18K Caviar Gold Diamond Ruby Bracelet

Who: Actor Barry Keoghan

The Look:

LAGOS Anthem Silver Curb Link Diamond Bracelet

Anthem Silver Curb Link Diamond Bracelet LAGOS Anthem Black Diamond Signet Ring

ABOUT LAGOS

Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and expert craftsmanship to offer modern, iconic styles for men and women. LAGOS was founded by master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection offers boldly unique styles that inspire confidence and encourage personal expression. LAGOS's national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire all who wear it. Beyond its classic Caviar collections, LAGOS is best known for Smart Caviar – the fine jewelry bracelet for the Apple Watch – offering elevated options to help wearers stay connected in style. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

CONTACT:

Lauren Maxwell

Director, Public Relations & Celebrity

[email protected]

623-824-1393

SOURCE LAGOS