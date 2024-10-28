Chase Stokes Launches Exclusive Fall Collection with Zenni Optical

Zenni Optical Expands Zenni x Chase Stokes Collection with New Styles Inspired by the Actor's Signature Style

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer, is excited to continue its partnership with Outer Banks star, Chase Stokes, through the launch of the Zenni x Chase Stokes Fall Collection. This collection, available exclusively on Zenni.com, combines timeless silhouettes with modern details, offering an array of styles that range from sleek, minimalist frames to bold, statement-making designs. By blending sophistication with everyday appeal, Zenni underscores its commitment to making eyewear both accessible and fashionable, empowering individuals to embrace their unique journeys.

Photo courtesy of Zenni Optical Photo courtesy of Zenni Optical

"I'm so excited for my fall collection with Zenni, it was important to me to create a line that's not only stylish but also affordable for everyone. This latest drop is all about versatility and adventure, capturing the spirit of embracing every moment. We've designed frames for every occasion—whether you're exploring the outdoors, relaxing by the beach, or heading out for a night with friends. I can't wait for people to find the perfect pair to match their vibe!" said Chase Stokes, Zenni ambassador and actor.

Inspired by Chase's adventurous spirit and active lifestyle, the Chase Stokes Fall Collection features over 30 different styles, including new designs added to existing favorites that are sure to turn heads. Each frame is crafted to keep you looking great, whether you're conquering the outdoors, lounging by the beach, or enjoying a night out with friends.

Starting at just $23.95, the Chase Stokes Fall Collection is designed to be accessible for all, allowing you to find the perfect pair to match your vibe. This collection empowers you to express your unique style, showcasing a fusion of artistry and innovation, with cutting-edge materials, precision engineering, and exceptional comfort. Each frame can be customized with options for sunglasses, prescription lenses, Blokz® blue light-blocking lenses, and more, ensuring you're ready for whatever your day or night brings.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Chase Stokes on this exclusive eyewear collection that seamlessly combines style, functionality, and personal expression," said Veronica Alcaro, Zenni's VP of Brand. "Chase exudes an effortless cool and authenticity that aligns perfectly with our brand ethos. Together, we've crafted designs for those who dare to stand out, blending bold, contemporary aesthetics with timeless elegance. We are excited to expand his collection and can't wait to share these unique frames with our customers and fans around the world."

Chase kicked off his partnership with Zenni earlier this year by introducing EyeQLenz, a 3-in-1 eye protection lens, then his own curated line in May, which has now been expanded to include even more stylish options for fans and eyewear enthusiasts alike. More recently, Chase and Zenni announced the "Vision of Wellness" campaign in honor of World Mental Health Day this October with 100% of proceeds going to Bring Change To Mind, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma around mental illness and raising awareness and understanding, to promote mental health education.

The photos showcase the actor wearing various frames from the Zenni x Chase Stokes Collection , featuring both tinted and non-tinted lenses suitable for outdoor and indoor settings. Explore the full range of styles in the Chase Stokes Fall Collection, here and view images here .

About Zenni:

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective glasses and sunglasses curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at under $10.00, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, Jrue Holiday and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/press.

