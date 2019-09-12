Chase the Fall Colors in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the season, Explore Minnesota, the state's tourism office, and Minnesota State Parks and Trails will launch a weekly fall color report starting today. From scenic drives to hiking, biking, harvest festivals and more, Explore Minnesota offers affordable autumn trip-planning tips that encourage travelers to get out and enjoy some of the most vibrant fall scenery in the U.S.

"From the North Shore of Lake Superior to the bluffs of the Mississippi River Valley, there's a scenic trip for every traveler to chase the colors in Minnesota," said Explore Minnesota tourism director John Edman. "With weekly fall color reports, we're able to help travelers fully enjoy one of the busiest travel seasons in our state."

Minnesota's fall color typically begins along the northern border in early to mid-September and spreads southward through October. The full 2019 forecast and color progression details can be found on the Minnesota DNR website. Chase the colors across the state with these trip ideas.

Hit the Road: Minnesota's stunning fall color drives meander through a variety of landscapes and feature a rainbow of colorful foliage: the lake-splashed north woods, tumbling waterfalls, grand bluffs towering above winding rivers, ribbons of prairie, and many state parks along the way.

Take a Hike: Explore Minnesota's Hike MN initiative encourages visitors to check out Minnesota's diverse landscapes and brilliant foliage on thousands of miles of hiking trails. Hike MN highlights 10 trails with varied terrain, length and difficulty.

Go to a Fall Festival: From Oktoberfest to craft fairs and apple orchards to pumpkin weigh-offs, Minnesotans know how to celebrate harvest season. Thousands of fall events can be found at exploreminnesota.com/events.

Follow the Color: For weekly updates on where to find peak fall color, visit exploreminnesota.com/fallcolor (888-VISITMN). Travelers can also tag fall photos and tune into social media to get real-time inspiration using Explore Minnesota's popular statewide travel hashtag #OnlyinMN.

As the state's tourism promotion office, Explore Minnesota works to inspire consumers and facilitate travel to and within Minnesota. Tourism is a $15.3 billion industry in Minnesota, a key sector of the state's economy. Fall accounts for 25% of travel expenditures. Minnesota welcomes more than 73 million domestic and international travelers annually.

