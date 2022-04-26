Chateau Elan Taps Into Segment-Based Marketing With Tambourine’s Wedding, Spa, and Golf Amplifiers

"As one of the region's premier destinations, Chateau Elan is a world in and of itself. With a stunning wedding program, restorative full-service spa, and legendary 45-hole golf experience, the resort appeals to an extremely wide range of guests—each of which seeks to encounter something a little different during their stay. To market a destination of this scale, it takes much more than a one-size-fits-all solution," said Scott Quintal, CRO, Tambourine.

By equipping each of the property's unique outlets and offerings with a tailored approach that speaks to a select audience through immersive storytelling and strategic targeting, Tambourine has multiplied Chateau Elan's digital marketing efforts.

"We're seeing the real results of this partnership on a daily basis. Our teams are working harder than ever to keep up with the RFPs, which have increased by nearly 50% compared to a typical period. Even on the phone, we're hearing people mention the website by name. It's a huge testament to the power of this partnership," said Keith Manning, Senior Vice President of Asset Management for Wheelock Street Capital.

About Chateau Elan

A luxurious, award-winning winery, destination resort, and residential community situated in the rolling hills of North Georgia, Chateau Elan presents 3,500 acres of relaxation covering over 50,000 square feet of event space, as well as multiple restaurants, professionally staffed golf and racquet clubs, a world-class spa, and Viking® Culinary Studio.

About Tambourine

Tambourine continues to shake up the hospitality industry with custom integrated marketing solutions for hotels , resorts, and destinations worldwide. The company's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to their core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners.

Media Contact:

Thomas McDermott

954-975-2220

[email protected]

www.tambourine.com

SOURCE Tambourine