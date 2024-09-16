SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products, Inc. (CPI), a leading global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect its customers' ever-growing investment in information and communications technology (ICT), announced today that its Elevate™ Adjustable Containment Solution, Evolution® Cable Manager, and Oberon® Wi-Tile® Ceiling Enclosures 1075 Series were recognized among the best by the 2024 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the cabling community recognized Chatsworth Products as a Gold and Silver honoree.

Chatsworth Products honored by 2024 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards

"On behalf of the Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate CPI on their Gold and Silver level honoree status," said Cabling Installation & Maintenance Chief Editor Patrick McLaughlin. "This competitive program allows Cabling Installation & Maintenance to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs impacting the industry."

The Elevate™ Adjustable Containment Solution offers a cutting-edge approach to improve data center efficiency through effective hot air management. The innovative system links two rows of cabinets, forming a sealed pathway that channels hot air from the cabinet tops to an overhead drop ceiling, creating an efficient closed hot air return system. A telescoping two-piece panel fits between the cabinet roof and the ceiling, allowing for seamless adjustment to form a duct connecting the cabinet to the ceiling, eliminating the need for custom modifications on-site. Its ease of specification and enhanced serviceability promise enhanced efficiency and performance in network environments.

The Evolution® Cable Manager is a dependable solution for managing high-density copper cabling on open CPI Rack Systems, delivering increased performance to match the demands of today's data center applications. The newly enhanced product features a tool-less design aimed at reducing complexity, shortening the installation process, and promoting a smoother workflow. Featuring easy-to-use doors with styling that complements the CPI family of cabinets, the Evolution Cable Manager provides interior features to help maximize the capacity and utility of high-density vertical cable management.

Oberon® Wi-Tile® Ceiling Enclosures 1075 Series secure Wi-Fi access points (APs) and network connections within hard-lid ceilings in a recessed, locking enclosure. It features a smooth exterior design with beveled edges and rounded corners and a locking, impact-resistant dome door that hides the AP. Alternately, several AP-specific doors are also available.

About Cabling Installation & Maintenance

For 31 years, Cabling Installation & Maintenance has provided useful, practical information to professionals responsible for the specification, design, installation, and management of structured cabling systems serving enterprise, data center and other environments. These professionals are challenged to stay informed of constantly evolving standards, system-design and installation approaches, product and system capabilities, technologies, as well as applications that rely on high-performance structured cabling systems. Our editors synthesize these complex issues into multiple information products. This portfolio of information products provides concrete detail that improves the efficiency of day-to-day operations and equips cabling professionals with the perspective that enables strategic planning for networks' optimum long-term performance.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect businesses' ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. As a trusted business partner, CPI is uniquely prepared to respond to requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving businesses a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide organizations with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, as well as a global network of industry-leading distributors. CPI's broad offering includes Cabinet, Containment and Industrial Enclosure Systems, Cable Management, Cable Runway and Tray, Power Management, Environmental Monitoring and Security, Grounding and Bonding, Open Rack Systems, Seismic Protection Systems, Wall-Mount Systems, and Zone Cabling and Wireless Enclosures.

Contact

Maren Price

Chatsworth Products

612-387-5115

[email protected]

SOURCE Chatsworth Products, Inc.