Chattanooga becomes the latest home for new Top Rail Fence location in Tennessee

Local owner Derrek Long and General Manager Gary Moore will rely on their business acumen and personal faith to bring quality fencing product to the area 

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation and service, is announcing the opening of its new Chattanooga location with a luncheon and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce at noon today. 

Owner Derrek Long will also make a donation to Tennessee Baptist Children's Homes as part of the event. Long will host home builders, realtors, property managers, pool companies and several of the new location's first customers. 

Top Rail Fence owner Derrek Long will rely on his business acumen and personal faith to bring quality fencing products to southeastern Tennessee and northwest Georgia.
"We want to build a responsible business that provides essential services, creates generational wealth and improves our community," Long said. "We want to provide quality products, installation and customer care to the Chattanooga area. My faith teaches me to participate with our creator to restore all things in his name. I'll use my faith to guide me in providing a valuable service." 

Long has a technical science degree and an MBA and has worked in logistics and planning management for several years.

The new owner will have assistance in running the new location from General Manager Gary Moore. Moore has a degree in business administration from East Carolina University and has spent most of his professional life as a pastor.

"As a supply chain and logistics professional, I'm confident that we can step into the HomeFront Brands franchise process with ease and hit the ground running," Long said. "Chattanooga is a thriving city, and we look forward to our Top Rail Fence location providing this community with superb fencing designs and outstanding customer service."

Top Rail Fence Chattanooga serves Chattanooga, Cleveland and East Ridge, Tennessee, and parts of Northwest Georgia. 

Top Rail Fence is a part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that includes Top Rail Fence, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, The Designery, Window Hero Exterior Cleaning Services and Mozzie Dome. Top Rail Fence provides residential, commercial and agricultural fencing in a variety of styles and materials. 

To learn more about Top Rail Fence Chattanooga, please visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/chattanooga/

About Top Rail Fence 

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit https://toprailfence.com/

About HomeFront Brands: 

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership. 

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com. 

