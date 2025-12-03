The Designery expands its New York footprint with new showroom in the Hudson Valley

Owner Sarah Kopczynski welcomes residents to grand opening featuring live entertainment, local art and high-quality home design solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Designery, an immersive, full-service kitchen, bath and closet design center featuring high-quality cabinets, countertops and flooring, will host a grand opening event celebrating its newest location in New York on Monday, Dec. 8 from 3-6 p.m. at the showroom at 302 Wall Street in Kingston, New York.

The Designery Hudson Valley owner Sarah Kopczynski will treat residents to live music, food, champagne toasts, art in motion and exclusive giveaways throughout the event.

Kopczynski brings more than 20 years of experience in digital marketing, advertising and customer-focused operations to her new business. She was a long-time visitor to the Hudson Valley area before moving to the community full time four years ago.

"I love helping people transform their homes into places that feel more functional, comfortable and beautiful," Kopczynski said. "Opening this Designery location lets me serve the community I've come to cherish by offering expert guidance, high-quality products and a design experience that makes renovation feel inspiring instead of overwhelming."

The Designery founder and president, Casey Ridley, said Kopczynski's passion for serving her community is reflected in her plans for her new showroom.

"Her dedication to client care, relationship-building and high-caliber design makes her the perfect person to introduce The Designery experience to the Hudson Valley," he said. "She's already adding depth and energy to our franchise family."

The Designery Hudson Valley will serve residents in Beacon, Carmel, Fishkill, Hudson, Hyde Park, Kingston, Mahopac, Middletown, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Rhinebeck, Wappingers Falls and Woodstock.

For more information about The Designery Hudson Valley, visit https://thedesignery.com/locations/hudson-valley/ or call them at (845) 574-9110.

About The Designery

The Designery was founded in 2007 as A1 Kitchen and Bath, a product wholesale outlet serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee market. In 2019, it rebranded as The Designery and established a franchise model to expand its unique concept: to simplify the kitchen, bath and closet design process by offering premium products, design expertise, project management and trusted professional installation. Its selection of high-quality cabinets, flooring, countertops and accessories makes it a destination for any remodeling, renovation or new construction project. It is a one-stop shop for homeowners and a trusted partner for contractors, with knowledgeable staff to walk clients through every step, from design to project management and installation. The Designery's immersive showroom and personalized guidance bring luxurious designs to life without the luxury price tag. To learn more about The Designery, please visit https://thedesignery.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence, and Roof Scientist – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

