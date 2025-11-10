The Designery expands its New York presence with a new showroom in Williston Park

Owner Win Chen will host a grand opening event featuring music, showroom tours, refreshments and raffles on Nov. 11

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Designery, an immersive, full-service kitchen, bath and closet design center featuring high-quality cabinets, countertops and flooring, will celebrate the grand opening of its latest Empire State location from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11 in the new showroom located at 591 Willis Avenue in Williston Park, New York.

The event will include music, showroom tours, refreshments from Dominick's Italian-American Deli, raffle prizes for The Designery apparel and a chance to win a $100 gift card from Pride Industrial Decorative Hardware.

The Designery Williston Park Owner Win Chen will host a grand opening event at the design company's new showroom from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The Designery Williston Park owner Win Chen is an architect with more than 20 years' experience in the construction management industry. He said he wants to educate and guide Williston Park homeowners through the kitchen, bath and closet design process.

"The most exciting aspect of opening a new Designery location is being able to offer comprehensive design and build services that truly reflect each client's vision," he said. "Helping homeowners design the kitchen, bath or closet of their dreams is incredibly rewarding. From the first consultation to the final installation, our team works hand in hand with clients to ensure every detail meets their needs, enhances their daily lives and brings lasting value to their homes."

The Designery founder and President Casey Ridley said Chen's knowledge of construction management will ensure his clients' projects are delivered on time and to their satisfaction.

"Chen's background and years of hands-on industry experience make him an ideal leader for our Williston Park location," Ridley said. "With his architectural eye and meticulous approach, he can help homeowners transform their dream designs into reality, reflecting The Designery's commitment of creating beautiful and functional spaces."

Chen is a New York City native but has lived in Nassau County since 2004. He and his wife, Tina, have two children, Wyn, 10, and Chloe, 8. He received his bachelor's degree in architecture from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art and his master's degree in construction management from New York University.

The Designery Williston Park serves residents in Albertson, Bayville, Carle Place, Glen Cove, Glen Head, Greenvale, Hicksville, Jericho, Locust Valley, Manhasset, Old Westbury, Oyster Bay, Port Washington, Roslyn, Roslyn Heights, Sea Cliff, Syosset, Westbury and Woodbury, New York.

For more information about The Designery Williston Park, visit https://thedesignery.com/locations/williston-park/ or call them at (516) 715-4515.

About The Designery

The Designery was founded in 2007 as A1 Kitchen and Bath, a product wholesale outlet serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee market. In 2019, it rebranded as The Designery and established a franchise model to expand its unique concept: to simplify the kitchen, bath and closet design process by offering premium products, design expertise, project management and trusted professional installation. Its selection of high-quality cabinets, flooring, countertops and accessories makes it a destination for any remodeling, renovation or new construction project. It is a one-stop shop for homeowners and a trusted partner for contractors, with knowledgeable staff to walk clients through every step, from design to project management and installation. The Designery's immersive showroom and personalized guidance bring luxurious designs to life without the luxury price tag. To learn more about The Designery, please visit https://thedesignery.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence, and Roof Scientist – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

SOURCE HomeFront Brands