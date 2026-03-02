CHC Earns Three Service Industry Advertising Awards

PLANO, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Corporation (CHC), a national leader in advancing community hospital performance, has been recognized with three honors in the 23rd Annual Service Industry Advertising Awards.

CHC received a Gold Award for the CHC Ally Ad, along with Silver Awards for the CHC Logo and Business Materials and the CHC Overview Brochure. The organization submitted entries in three categories and was recognized in each. All submissions reflect CHC's new brand, implemented in 2025.

The Service Industry Advertising Awards recognize marketing and advertising excellence across the service industry. Entries are evaluated across 48 categories and eight judging groups.

"This recognition reflects the care and thought our team puts into how we communicate CHC's purpose and the work we do alongside community and rural hospitals,"said David Domingue, CHC Senior Vice President of Business Development. "We're proud to be recognized again and grateful for the opportunity to represent the hospitals and communities we serve."

This marks the third time CHC has received a Service Industry Advertising Award.

CHC supports hospitals and long-term acute care hospitals across the country by providing operational expertise, supply chain services, revenue cycle support and strategic guidance. Clear and consistent communication plays an important role in advancing that work and strengthening relationships with hospital partners nationwide.

About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, with the purpose to collaborate with partners and bring innovative solutions to support the vibrancy and accessibility of community healthcare. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. Visit CHC.com.

