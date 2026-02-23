CHC Appoints BHSET CEO Justin Doss as COO

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Corporation (CHC), a national leader in advancing community hospital performance, announced that Justin Doss, CEO of Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas (BHSET), will transition to CHC's Chief Operating Officer, effective July 5, 2026.

CHC supports hospitals and long term acute care hospitals across the country by providing the operational expertise, supply chain services, revenue cycle and strategic guidance needed to ensure high-quality, accessible healthcare remains strong in the communities they serve. Doss' appointment reflects CHC's continued investment in strengthening operations, improving patient outcomes, and supporting long-term sustainability for community healthcare providers.

In his new role, Doss will be responsible for oversight of CHC hospital relationships and operations through CHC's network of services and resources. He will report to CHC President and CEO Jim Kendrick.

"Community and rural hospitals are the backbone of healthcare in America," said Kendrick. "CHC exists to provide the operational support and expertise hospitals need to remain strong for the patients and families who depend on them. Justin brings a deep understanding of how to lead and grow community-based healthcare organizations, and his leadership will help CHC further advance our mission of supporting hospitals where they need it most."

Doss has served as CEO of Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas since April 2021. Under his leadership, BHSET implemented strategic programs focused on growth, operational performance, and long-term resiliency. He will remain in his role at BHSET until a new CEO is appointed.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to help advance CHC's mission on a broader scale," said Doss. "Having seen firsthand the vital role community and rural hospitals play in people's lives, I'm excited to support hospitals across the country so they can remain strong, independent, and responsive to the communities they serve — including right here in Southeast Texas."

Before joining BHSET, Doss served as President and CEO of a not-for-profit six-campus health system with 1,000 beds. Earlier in his career, he held multiple leadership positions with HCA Healthcare, including Chief Operating Officer roles in Florida and Texas.

Doss holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas and a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and has served on numerous boards and professional organizations.

About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, with the purpose to collaborate with partners and bring innovative solutions to support the vibrancy and accessibility of community healthcare. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. Visit CHC.com.

