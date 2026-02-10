CHC: Creating Healthier Communities Elects Five New Members to its National Board of Directors

New board members bring diverse expertise in healthcare, philanthropy, media, and nonprofit leadership to advance CHC's mission

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHC: Creating Healthier Communities announced today that five distinguished leaders have been unanimously elected to CHC's national board of directors: John Burns, Deborah Garcia, Richard Lui, Valerie Simon, and Walter D. Woods.

"We are thrilled to welcome these five exceptional leaders to our board," said Abu Arif, Chair, CHC Board of Directors. "Each brings a unique perspective and proven track record of driving meaningful change in their respective fields. Their collective expertise and leadership will be invaluable as CHC continues to expand our impact and address the barriers to better health in communities across the nation."

About the New Board Members

John Burns is an entrepreneur, attorney, and global ecosystem builder, currently serving as Managing Partner at The Burns Brothers. He leads a portfolio of culturally-driven companies operating at the intersection of hospitality, marketing, community building, entertainment, and global economic development. With more than 20 years of experience in cultural marketing and multicultural engagement, John is deeply engaged in building infrastructure for cultural exchange, tourism, job creation, and economic mobility across Africa through initiatives like HQ Kenya House and Resonate Africa.

Deborah Garcia is Senior Vice President of Strategy for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital – ALSAC, where she translates mission-driven ambition into actionable priorities to help St. Jude advance prevention and cures for pediatric diseases on a global scale. Previously, she served as Chief Development Officer for Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, overseeing fundraising efforts that generated over $2.3 billion during her tenure. Deborah was honored with Chief's inaugural New Era of Leadership 2024 Award.

Richard Lui is an award-winning news anchor (NBCU and CNN), board director, business founder, and researcher. He focuses on caregiving and the strategic use of data in complex health systems. Lui is Principal of CAREGenome, a University of Michigan-based spatial-AI dataset mapping caregiver-recipient interactions, and serves as Chief Impact Officer of the Caregiving Moonshot where he helps founders turn mission, data, and narrative into solutions that scale. A longtime caregiver himself, he directed two Oscar- and Grammy-qualifying films on mental health and caregiving and is a caregiving ambassador for the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, AARP, and the Alzheimer's Association.

Valerie Simon is Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Christian Health, where she leads enterprise marketing, communications, and business development across mental health services, senior living, and rehabilitation care. Previously, she served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for both Lumeris and Atlantic Health System. Valerie brings strategic insight into community health, access to care, and the aging continuum, along with deep expertise in healthcare marketing and communications. She supports initiatives that strengthen community resilience, elevate trusted health information, and help individuals and families navigate complex healthcare needs.

Walter D. Woods is Senior Vice President, Development and Donor Services, at The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven. He is a recognized leader in nonprofit management who has raised more than $450 million and overseen the distribution of over $500 million in philanthropic investments throughout his career. Previously, he served as VP of Philanthropy for CVS Health and CEO of The Humana Foundation. Walter also held leadership roles at AARP Foundation, The World Bank Group, and the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Foundation. He holds a steadfast belief that philanthropy should be centered on the voices and needs of the communities it serves.

"These five leaders represent the breadth and depth of expertise needed to address today's most pressing challenges in community health," said Jean Accius, PhD, President and CEO at CHC. "Each brings invaluable experience that will strengthen our ability to create lasting change, ensuring that every person in every community has an opportunity to live their healthiest life."

CHC's distinguished board of directors is led by an Executive Committee of Officers:

Board Chair Abu Arif; Co-Vice Chair Alison Braman; Co-Vice Chair Charleeda Redman; Secretary Tenbit Emiru; Treasurer Anne Mai Bertelsen; Governance Chair John Stanoch; and CHC President & CEO Jean Accius.

About CHC: Creating Healthier Communities

For nearly 70 years, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities has united nonprofits, businesses, and communities to drive scalable impact that improves lives and strengthens communities. With a network of 5,000+ partners nationwide, CHC addresses the barriers to health so every person, no matter their zip code, can live their healthiest life. Join us at chcimpact.org or follow us on social media @chcimpact.

