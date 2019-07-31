CheapAir.com and Bitcoin.com Partner to Serve Bitcoin Cash Travelers

CALABASAS, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online travel agency CheapAir.com and Bitcoin.com today announced a partnership to serve crypto travelers. Beginning today, more than 4 million Bitcoin.com Wallet users will be able to access CheapAir.com's booking engine from their mobile app. The partnership will help crypto travelers find the best deals on flights and hotels around the world.

In 2013, CheapAir.com became the first U.S.-based online travel agency to accept Bitcoin payments for flights and hotels. CheapAir.com now accepts payment in Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dash. We've worked to build a loyal following of crypto users over the years, and build a strong technical platform to support them.

"At CheapAir.com we're big fans of Bitcoin and we believe people deserve the freedom to use whatever payment methods that fit their lifestyle and values," said Jeff Klee, CEO of CheapAir.com. "We wanted to partner with Bitcoin.com because of the great work they have done within the Bitcoin community, promoting crypto acceptance around the world. We value our crypto customers and support their efforts to build a more diverse and evolved financial system."

"Bitcoin.com is really excited to spread real world BCH adoption with CheapAir. Paying for flights and hotels with Bitcoin Cash has never been easier," said CEO of Bitcoin.com Stefan Rust.

Travelers who book at CheapAir.com with a cryptocurrency are covered by Price Drop Payback™, which offers up to $100 USD in travel credit if airfares go down after purchase.

CheapAir.com also offers a ton of data and analytics to help travelers get the best airfares. Travelers can use the When to Buy Flights widget to find pricing patterns for an itinerary or check out the newest airfare study to learn about the macrotrends.

About Bitcoin.com

Bitcoin.com is supercharged to change the world with Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Our suite of developer tools has been downloaded 36,000+ times from over 100 countries. Our team is the heart and soul of the Bitcoin Cash industry. We're committed to making BCH available to all people, whatever their age, gender, nationality or financial status.

For more information: visit https://www.bitcoin.com/

About CheapAir.com

Headquartered in Calabasas, CA, CheapAir.com is powered by a team of 50 travel enthusiasts who use cutting edge technology and superior customer service to simplify the way people shop for travel. Our proprietary airfare shopping engine provides an easy-to-understand view of flight and fare options from across the web, to make trip planning easy and joyful. Only CheapAir provides full apples-to-apples comparisons so you can see and book across different airlines and different flights, not just the lowest fares, but also the best value flights based on quality, comfort, and inflight amenities. For expert travel advice, deals and inspiration, connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

CEO Jeff Klee started CheapAir.com in 1989 from his college dorm room after getting a crash course in the airline industry while planning a backpacking trip through Europe on a student's budget. CheapAir.com still takes a creative approach to helping travelers to find the best trips. Along with its sister company, Amtrav for Business Travelers, CheapAir has helped over five million people buy plane tickets with confidence.

