Check Out the First Update from Bryan, TX Students in Northern Tool + Equipment’s Tools for the Trades™ Monster Jam® Mini Build

As part of Northern Tool's non-profit program, students are building a ⅓ scale Monster Jam truck

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryan High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) students are making headway on their year-long class project to build a ⅓ scale mini Monster Jam truck thanks to Northern Tool + Equipment's Tools for the Trades™ program and the retailer's recent partnership with Monster Jam®.

After learning about the build in September, students hit the ground running by drafting the overall design of the mini Monster Jam® truck and outlining a plan as a team to get the work done.

"I like the idea that I can build up a skill," said Finian C., a Bryan High School Career and Technical Education student. "Once you get that really good bead, and that really good weld, it's just an amazing feeling."

Northern Tool + Equipment's Tools for the Trades™ program was designed to address the trade labor shortage and to spark fresh interest for students to pursue careers in the trades. The program donates professional-grade tools and equipment to high school CTE programs and provides experiences like the Tools for the Trades™ Monster Jam® Mini Build.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at nearly 140 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), TikTok ( @northerntool ), X (Twitter) ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

