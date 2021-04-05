Checkers & Rally's Takes the Chicken Sandwich Wars to the Next Level, Introducing the New Candied Bacon Mother Cruncher

TAMPA, Fla., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's , the iconic drive-thru restaurant franchise that has been serving up bold flavors and exceptional value to its ever-growing fanbase for more than three decades, is taking the QSR chicken sandwich wars to the next level. From April 5 through May 16, 2021, the brand is serving up a new version of their Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich, now topped with sweet, indulgent candied bacon.

Checkers & Rally's Classic Mother Cruncher™ chicken sandwich made its debut last summer and quickly became one of the brand's best-selling sandwiches. The Mother Cruncher's "mega crunch" breading and creamy, signature Squawk Sauce® raised the bar for deliciousness in the QSR space.

Now, the Candied Bacon Mother Cruncher takes the Mother Cruncher's extra-crispy, all-white-meat fried chicken breast and tops it with brown-sugar-candied bacon, swiss cheese, creamy mayo and crispy onion tanglers, all served on a toasted, bakery-style bun.

"We are all about creating wins for guests, and this new premium LTO does just that," said Dwayne Chambers, CMO of Checkers & Rally's. "The Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich has been a huge hit, so we asked ourselves, 'how can we make this even more exciting?' The answer was candied bacon — an ingredient that is trending in popularity across casual dining chains, but seldom seen at quick-service restaurants. The Candied Bacon Mother Cruncher was tested with focus groups, who raved about the sandwich, and we can't wait for our guests to try it."

For an even sweeter treat, Checkers & Rally's is also launching their new Fruity Freeze Slushies this month, combining the icy smooth texture of a slushie with bright fruit flavors. Guests can choose Strawberry or Mango flavors, and both are topped with real mango pieces.

And because Checkers & Rally's remains committed to offering everyday wins to its fans, members of the free Checkers & Rally's Rewards Program who order on our website or through the Checkers & Rally's Rewards App will enjoy a $0 delivery fee when they spend $15 or more, now through May 16 at participating locations.*

ABOUT CHECKERS & RALLY'S

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for serving up wins to hardworking people with its craveable fun food, exceptional affordability, and commitment to the communities it serves. With more than 840 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries'' by Restaurant Business in 2021; "Best Franchise Deal" and "Best Drive-Thru in America'' by QSR Magazine; "Top Food and Beverage Franchise'' by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News, and the company has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Checkers & Rally's, please visit www.checkers.com and for franchise opportunities, please go to www.checkersfranchising.com .

*Must be a member of Checkers & Rally's Rewards for free delivery fee. See details at www.checkers.com/rewards .

MEDIA CONTACT:

No Limit Agency

Julie Green

312-526-3996

[email protected]

SOURCE Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.

Related Links

https://checkersfranchising.com

