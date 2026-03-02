Checkers & Rally's Unveils New Flatbread Sandwich Combos Starting at Just $5

Bold new builds featuring fan-favorite flavors deliver big taste and unbeatable value nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's is folding bold flavor into something new. The drive-thru icons are introducing two crave-worthy Flatbread Sandwiches bringing fresh variety to the menu while doubling down on the brand's signature value.

The new Spicy Chicken Flatbread Sandwich from Checkers & Rally’s wraps a fan-favorite spicy chicken patty with American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato and ranch in a warm, grilled flatbread — all served up in a crave-worthy $5 Combo which includes a small fry and a small soft drink.

Leading the lineup is the Spicy Chicken Flatbread Sandwich, built around the brands fan-favorite chicken offering. Made with Checkers & Rally's signature spicy chicken patty, American cheese, crisp iceberg lettuce, tomato and ranch, the sandwich is wrapped in a grilled, folded flatbread for a warm, handheld twist on a fan favorite. Guests can enjoy it as part of a $5 Combo, which includes a small fry and a small soft drink. The offer is available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.

For those craving smoky, savory flavor, the new Bacon Burger Flatbread Sandwich features a 100% beef hamburger patty topped with American cheese, crispy bacon, dill pickles, crispy onions, lettuce and Sweet 'N Smoky BBQ sauce all wrapped in a grilled, folded flatbread. Guests can upgrade to the Bacon Burger Flatbread Combo for just $1 more, making it $6 Combo with a small fry and a small soft drink. This offer is also available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.

"Bold, innovative flavor and unbeatable value are in our DNA," said Scott Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "With these Flatbread sandwiches, we've taken two guest favorites — our spicy chicken and classic bacon burger — and reimagined them into something new, craveable, and accessible, all starting at just $5."

$5 MVP Meal Deal: Craveable Variety for Just 5 Bucks

In addition to the new Flatbread Combos, Checkers & Rally's continues to serve up serious value with its $5 MVP Meal Deal, available nationwide at participating locations. The meal includes a choice of sandwich, a value fry, a small soft drink and a classic apple pie - all for just five bucks.

Guests can choose from:

Mushroom Swissburger – A hand-seasoned 100% beef hamburger patty topped with melty Swiss cheese and savory mushroom sauce on a toasted, bakery-style bun.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich – A bold, craveable classic delivering signature heat.

Cheese Double – More than a quarter-pound of hand-seasoned beef stacked with melted cheese for maximum flavor and satisfaction.

With new Flatbread Sandwich Combos starting at $5 and the MVP Meal Deal delivering variety at the same price point, Checkers & Rally's continues to prove that big flavor doesn't have to come with a big price tag.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With more than 700 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that are aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

