Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. Notifies Guests About Data Security Issue

TAMPA, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. ("Checkers") announced today that it is notifying guests about a data security issue involving malware at certain Checkers and Rally's locations. After discovering the issue, Checkers quickly engaged leading data security experts to conduct an extensive investigation and coordinated with affected restaurants and federal law enforcement authorities to address the matter. Checkers has worked closely with the third-party security experts to contain and remove the malware.

Based on the investigation, Checkers determined the following:

Malware was installed on certain point-of-sale systems at some Checkers and Rally's locations, which appears to have enabled an unauthorized party to obtain the payment card data of some guests.

The malware was designed to collect information stored on the magnetic stripe of payment cards, including cardholder name, payment card number, card verification code and expiration date. Based on the investigation, Checkers has no evidence that other cardholder personal information was affected by this issue.

A list of the impacted locations and their respective estimated dates of exposure is available at www.checkers.com/security-issue.

Not all Checkers and Rally's restaurants and not all guests who visited the impacted restaurants during the relevant time periods were affected by this issue.

Checkers encourages guests to review their account statements and contact their financial institution or card issuer immediately if they identify an unauthorized charge on their card.

Guests with any questions about this issue may call 1-844-386-9554, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. CT and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT. Information about this issue is available on the company's website at www.checkers.com/security-issue.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants, with nearly 900 restaurants across the country. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.checkers.com.

