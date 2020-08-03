Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., Welcomes Restaurant Industry Veteran Lenny Comma to Its Board of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., the parent company of Checkers & Rally's iconic drive-thru restaurants, today announced that industry veteran Lenny Comma is joining the company's Board of Directors. This will be Mr. Comma's first board appointment since his retirement in June 2020 from his role as Chairman and CEO of Jack in the Box, Inc.

"This is an exciting time to be a part of Checkers & Rally's as we grow sales, open new restaurants and add highly qualified franchisees to our system, and we are delighted to have Lenny join our team," said Frances Allen, President and CEO of Checkers & Rally's, who worked with Mr. Comma during her time as Brand President at Jack in the Box. "Lenny's proven history of exceptional leadership, operational insights, marketing savvy and sales growth make him the ideal addition to our board."

Mr. Comma served as Chairman and CEO of Jack in the Box from January of 2014 to June of 2020, developing and executing strategic and financial plans, evolving the business model to meet target market and investor expectations, and transforming the organizational structure, talent base, processes, reward systems and culture to align with the brand's strategy. He successfully led the Jack in the Box Board of Directors to make decisions regarding strategy, succession planning, governance, risk management, continuing education, and performance.

"Joining the Checkers & Rally's team as a director was a natural choice for me," said Mr. Comma. "The Company is ideally positioned for future success given its strategic drive-thru-only business model, commitment to innovation, and opportunities for new unit growth. In today's changing restaurant landscape, as consumers crave comfort food ordered from drive-thrus, delivery and order ahead, Checkers & Rally has inherent advantages, and I am also impressed with the Company's rapid innovation to support contactless transactions. I am honored to join the board of this energetic, growing brand."

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its "Crazy Good Food," exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With nearly 900 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Magpie Communications

Kim Francis

813.528.2252

[email protected]

SOURCE Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.