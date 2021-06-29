Checkers®& Rally's® Increases California Footprint By 20% With 15-Unit Deal

TAMPA, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc ., one of the country's leading QSR restaurant franchises, has announced an expansion agreement with franchisee Shawn Danesh who plans to open 15 Rally's restaurants in north Orange County, Calif., over the next six years, increasing the brand's California footprint by 20%.

A 40-year veteran of the food and beverage industry, Danesh believes the significant number of Checkers & Rally's franchise openings in a relatively short period of time speaks volumes in his confidence in growing the California market. "The Rally's footprint is rapidly growing in California and I'm excited to be a part of that," said Shawn, who also franchises other restaurants. "We hit the ground running and have already purchased a site in Anaheim near Disneyland, we're in the process of having plans and drawings completed for a second location in Tustin, and our third location will be in La Habra. The first location is an existing building we're converting into Rally's, and we're looking forward to bringing that to life."

The agreement continues the strong growth of the Checkers & Rally's brand which has already opened 18 new restaurants in 2021, and has an additional 40 restaurants set to open before the year ends, totaling nearly 850 restaurants across 28 states. Serving up burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, wings and Famous Seasoned Fries at the iconic, instantly recognizable double drive-thru restaurants, the Tampa-based fast-food chain known for its exceptional value is employee friendly, innovation driven, and quick to open; all important elements to drive new business.

"Southern California is a key market for any business, so having someone like Shawn who understands how to capitalize on growing this demand is critical to our success," said Robert Bhagwandat, Senior Director of Franchise Development for Checkers & Rally's. "SCHECKhawn's locations are going to do wonders not only for the brand, but also for the local economy. We believe in giving back to the communities we serve, and we will bring jobs to these communities."

Bhagwandat added that Shawn will be a key player in the brand's ongoing expansion. "Shawn is a veteran in the fast-food industry and has franchised with some of the country's most recognizable brands. But more importantly, after we visited his current restaurants, we saw the level of service he provides, and it is phenomenal. He will take our presence in Southern California to another level."

ABOUT CHECKERS & RALLY'S RESTAURANTS, INC.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., is an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for serving up wins to hardworking people with its craveable fun food, exceptional affordability, and commitment to the communities it serves. With more than 840 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries'' by Restaurant Business in 2021; "Best Franchise Deal" and "Best Drive-Thru in America'' by QSR Magazine; "Top Food and Beverage Franchise'' by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News, and the company has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Checkers & Rally's, please visit www.checkers.com and for franchise opportunities, please go to www.checkersfranchising.com .

